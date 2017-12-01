‘Just get it done,’ regents tell Degree developer

The Degree was supposed to be UNLV’s opulent, 700-plus bed housing project intended to help revamp the nearly 50-year-old neighborhood on UNLV’s north side.

Instead, on that dusty corner of Maryland Parkway and Cottage Grove Avenue, property developer the Midby Co. have dug themselves a $23 million hole with only a half finished shell of The Degree to show for the work, which came to a halt earlier this year, leaving potential residents scrambling for housing options.

But despite setbacks, Eric Midby, CEO of the Midby Companies, seemed optimistic at a Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents meeting Friday morning that the project would be completed by it’s new projected date: Aug. 1, 2018.

“Right now, we’re focused on getting the project reset, working with our financing and our contractors to get back underway,” Midby said.

Not much has changed at The Degree, pictured here in August, since construction halted earlier this year. Photo by: Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

He expects construction to resume Jan.1. For many, like students who couldn’t move in this year, and Midby’s general contractor, Korte, the restart has been a long time coming.

Midby Co. first became aware of construction delays in the first half of this year, according to meeting documents. In addition, building and fire officials ordered work on The Degree to stop due to fire protection concerns at the site as well as some concerns related to document filings. UNLV says that those orders have since been rescinded.

Midby Co. informed UNLV in September that Korte had stopped all work at the site. Korte filed a $20.3 million lien for the full amount of their contract about a month later. Companies including Focus Plumbing, Helix Electric, Performance Builders, Sierra Framing, Southern Nevada Fire Protection and Zitting Brothers also filed liens with a combined total of about $3.3 million.

Korte refused to answer the Free Press’ questions regarding the delays in August. Midby was not forthcoming with answers either, saying that, as with many projects, delays may occur.

He also dodged a similar question from Regent John Moran on Friday. Midby said that he couldn’t delve into the issues between his company and Korte due to confidentiality.

Midby told the Regents that they would be continuing the project with Korte as the general contractor, and retain any subcontractors that were previously working. Midby said that the liens should be cleared once construction resumes next year, though his company has filed a court motion should negotiations go south. But he doesn’t think that will happen.

Eric Midby, CEO of the Midby Companies. Screenshot from the Midby Companies’ website.

“We’re at the final five-yard line,” Midby said about reparations with Korte. “I think we’re extremely close. Everyone’s moving on that path.”

“It’s been a long road the last couple months to get things back together,” said Greg Korte, president of Korte’s Las Vegas division. “We’ve both agreed that it’s best for everyone involved to get this project done.”

Per an agreement with all the parties involved, UNLV and NSHE would not be responsible for paying back any of the contractors. That responsibility lies solely with Midby.

However, none of the agreements give a specific date for construction to be completed, and while UNLV won’t incur a financial burden, setbacks won’t bold well for the institution’s image.

Regent Trevor Hayes said that NSHE should set completion dates in the future and establish penalties for delays. Board Chair Kevin Page requested that Midby file a report to NSHE every month detailing construction activities to monitor any possible delays.

“These projects are great, but they don’t do us any good if the kids are left scrambling,” Page said. “I don’t think it’s fair for kids to wait till Aug. 1 to see if this is complete. We put undue pressure on these kids.”

Midby assured the board that they would not lease to students until construction is complete, as opposed to this year when over 400 students needed to find alternate housing after signing a lease for an incomplete project. All of them have since found a place to live, according to documents.

As of press time, The Degree is 73 percent complete, documents state.

“We just need you to get the job done,” Moran said. “I’m looking at another developer in the audience…that could build this thing in his sleep. We’ve got to get this done. We can’t have another delay.”