‘Justice League’ doesn’t quite come together

Fans are already asking: Is “Justice League” the movie that finally stumps the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) naysayers?

It was only this past June when the DCEU released their fourth installment, “Wonder Woman.”

After both “Suicide Squad” and “Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice” were met with less-than-mild reviews, “Wonder Woman” was the savior. It received high praise from critics and fans and finally proved that the DCEU had the potential to produce something great.

Now, only five months later, “Justice League,” a movie complying the best of the DC superheroes, has hit theaters.

The latest installment of the DCEU follows Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) as they try to compile a team of superheroes to stop another villain with the intention of ending the world.

I’m happy to announce that “Justice League” is a step in the right direction. By no means is this movie flawless, nor is it as consistent and enjoyable as “Wonder Woman,” but slowly the DCEU is getting to where they want to be.

The major issues with this film fall into two categories: The CGI and storyline — particularly in the first half of the movie.

The CGI, which has become fundamental in every superhero movie venture, was awful. This is particularly shocking for a movie that has an estimated budget of $300 million dollars.

Part of me couldn’t get past the idea that a major movie studio approved the finalization of a film with such poor visual effects.

Now, if the CGI was flawed in some action-set pieces that’s one thing. However, one of the leading characters in this movie, Cyborg (Ray Fisher), is nearly all computer-generated and he looks terrible.

What do I mean by terrible? He looks fake, making it harder for viewers to believe in the character. Yes, they’ll accept aliens, gods and men dressed like bats, but audiences don’t accept subpar CGI.

Beyond that, the film’s portrayal of Cyborg is dull, making it virtually impossible for the audience to get into the character.

It also doesn’t help that “Justice League” doesn’t do much to develop him, and really only uses the character to help advance the plot. For instance, the characters in the movie are looking for a specific object, and eventually, Cyborg just shows up with it after obtaining it off-screen.

Cyborg isn’t alone as the movie’s villain, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), is also incredibly stale. Besides that, Steppenwolf is another entirely computer-generated villain that leaves viewers baffled. He’s forgettable and possibly the worst villain in any comic-book movie.

The worst part is that DC has possibly the best rogues gallery (the collection of super villains in comic books) in the comic book world, but they have yet to tap into that potential.

The issues with the villain lead to my problem with the film’s plot. As we’ve seen in many other comic book adaptations, “Justice League” also suffers from a bloated, convoluted plot. So much of the story is dedicated to unnecessary fluff, just trying to explain the far-fetched way the villain wants to destroy the world.

Sometimes the simplest route is the way to go, particularly if you aren’t even going to make the villain feel like a significant threat.

While it may sound like I’m ripping this film apart, I promise there is good in “Justice League,” but it doesn’t really show up until after the first hour.

After a significant plot-point, which I won’t reveal as some might consider it a spoiler, the film just starts coming together (pun intended).

There are two major, action set-pieces in the second half of the movie. They are both incredibly fun and really show off the members of the Justice League.

I feel particularly that most people will walk away from “Justice League” with a new affinity for the Flash (Ezra Miller). Miller is able to tackle this role with the perfect amount of comedy and sarcasm. While it appears he’ll be taking on the Jar Jar Binks role (the annoying comedy relief), Miller plays it in a way that his comedy is genuine and effective.

He, unlike the rest of the characters, feels like a breath of fresh air. His character is light and charming in an otherwise gloomy, dark world.

Fans will also get to experience a very cool and affable Aquaman (Jason Momoa). “Aquaman” will be the next installment in the DCEU in 2019 and with what I saw of him here we all should be excited.

But, to no one’s surprise, the show is stolen by Batman and Wonder Woman.

One of my favorite aspects of this film is how it explores the relationship between the two. Together the two analyze what keeps them in the shadows, both literally and figuratively, and their responsibilities as protectors of the people.

After a brutal fight, the two share a profound scene in which they reveal some intimate details to each other. It illustrates just how deep Gadot and Affleck are trying to take their characters.

While “Justice League” is far from perfect, it feels that the DCEU has reached the turning point. This movie feels like they are trying to learn from the early, sloppy installments and now are trying to do these cherished characters justice.

2.5 stars out of 4

P.S. In case you haven’t read yet, there are two scenes after the movie. One is mid-credits and another after all credits have rolled completely.