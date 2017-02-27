Kaplan provides assistance for graduate level admissions exams

Kaplan Test Prep has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to provide up to $125,000 in test preparation scholarships.

“Practice with a Purpose” will provide scholarships that will help students with assistance for college admission and graduate school-level tests such as the SAT, ACT, GMAT, MCAT and LSAT.

The campaign will award the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a Kaplan test prep course for every 1,000 free test prep tools used on their website for college admissions exams and graduate school admissions exams. Recipients selected by the Boys & Girls Clubs can choose from one of Kaplan’s live on-site classes or live online classes.

