Keep talking, we’re listening

Do you take issue with the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press and not consider it a reputable news source?

The Free Press staff has noticed and would like to address some readers’ concerns:

“The paper is pushing a liberal agenda.”

There’s a difference between wanting to see a diverse spectrum of views represented in the paper and calling us “socialist garbage” simply because some opinion pieces lean left or news pieces bring attention to diversity issues you don’t care about.

Articles in the opinion section reflect the views of that particular writer only, unless a piece specifically says otherwise.

We also absolutely do not reject submissions of opinions any of us may personally disagree with. Take a look at our opinion section, especially in the past few issues, and you’ll see it’s not just rants against the current U.S. president or even limited to just political opinions. We’ve recruited a solid group of opinion writers who definitely do not always agree with each other.

Almost all the letters to the editor we receive via email get published, unless they do not address something relevant to the UNLV community or are poorly written.

“You guys constantly make mistakes. Are you even trying?”

We strive to get things right at all times, but factual or technical mistakes unfortunately do happen sometimes. With very few exceptions (like social media posts), nearly everything we put out is looked at by at least three editors.

While they’re not excuses, being on a tight deadline and the simple fact that humans run this paper instead of robots mean things slip by. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our production day process, including receiving advice from professionals.

Factual errors brought to our attention (that we’ve verified are indeed incorrect) are always corrected at our earliest opportunity and identified online and in print.

“The news you cover is irrelevant to me.

What’s irrelevant to some may be incredibly important to others. Everything our editors choose to publish is carefully selected based on what we think is important for our readers to know about (not just what may be interesting).

In addition, what we want to cover versus what we have the resources to do often conflict, so our final product also doesn’t necessarily include absolutely everything we want.

Finally, we’re always open to hearing about what you’re interested in seeing covered, so long as it’s not a request to help promote a program or business. Just email the relevant section editor.