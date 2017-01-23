Lady Rebels grab road win, beat Air Force 60-59

UNLV Women’s Basketball played the Air Force Falcons on Saturday in Colorado Springs. The Rebels brought home the win over the Falcons with a score of 60-56.

At the beginning of the game, the Rebels’ defense forced the Falcons to commit four turnovers and four missed shots at the basket. UNLV scored 19 of the game’s first 23 points. The Rebels led the first quarter, 23-6 over Falcons. With the Lady Rebel defense, Air Force was unable to connect their shots to the net. Air Force scored more points in the second quarter but the Rebels still had a 13-point lead.

The Falcons started to cut UNLV’s lead during the third quarter as they had a 5-0 run against the Lady Rebels. They were only down by single digits until the Rebels made some shots to extend the lead, 47-35.

During the last quarter, the Falcons were able to connect on five straight shots in the last 13 seconds of the game, but the visiting Rebels were still able to hold them off with a four-point lead.

The leaders of the scoreboard for UNLV were guard Dakota Gonzalez and center Katie Powell, with 13 points each. Guard Dylan Gonzalez added 11 points. Junior guard Brooke Johnson achieved a career-high tying of seven assists, five rebounds, and contributed seven points.

The Rebels’ defense forced 24 turnovers while the offense struggled at long distance shots, making only 2 of 8. The Rebels only hit 44.4 percent of the shots they took. With this win, the ladies improved their overall record of 13-6 but remain tied for fourth place in the Mountain West conference with Boise State.

The Lady Rebels will return to the Thomas & Mack to play Wyoming on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.