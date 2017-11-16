Lady Rebels land school-day victory over UC Irvine

Brooke Johnson, pictured above in March, became the 24th Lady Rebel to reach 1,000 career points Tuesday with a total of 1,008. File photo

The Lady Rebels earned another win on their home court Tuesday afternoon against the UC Irvine Anteaters, ending with a score of 73-54 and impressing the 1,000+ elementary school students from Clark County School District cheering them on in the stands.

Despite the Anteaters’ resistance, the Lady Rebels came out on top after five lead changes. Initially down in points for the majority of the first quarter, UNLV junior forward Alyssa Anderson made a 3-pointer, tying the game at 13-13. The Lady Rebels continued to work hard for the remaining 2 minutes and 24 seconds, going into the second quarter with a leading score of 18-16.

The Anteaters came within one point of beating the Rebels’ pre-halftime lead. However, the Lady Rebels retaliated in the third quarter with powerful plays, including a steal-turned-layup by Brooke Johnson, which sealed a 10-point lead. Katie Powell also executed a block and added 4 points from the block to the score.

“I feel like [the crowd] really helped us,” Powell said. “They were cheering really really loud and sometimes I had to hold my ears like, ‘Geez, they’re so loud,’ but I think it really helped us pull out the win and we love having them here.”

With an amped crowd, UNLV continued to increase their lead in the fourth quarter with teamwork. Nikki Wheatley rebounded the Anteaters’ shot and threw the ball to Johnson down the court, who tossed it to Jordyn Bell, resulting in an additional two points.

Johnson became the 24th Lady Rebel to reach 1,000 career points, finishing the game with 1,008 throughout her four years at UNLV.

After the victory, the Lady Rebels signed autographs for the ecstatic elementary school students from around Clark County, who took a huge part in making the game lively and fun.

“I thought the crowd was amazing, it was so fun to play in front of elementary school kids. The team really enjoyed that,” head coach Kathy Olivier said. “We were toying with a couple different lineups so once we got settled in I thought we did a good job.”

Up next for the Lady Rebels is a home game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Grand Canyon. As it is Heroes Day, all military, police, fire and emergency responders will receive two free tickets to Sunday’s game.