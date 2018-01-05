Lady Rebels snag first conference win against Spartans

The UNLV Lady Rebels secured their first Mountain West conference win of the season with their 79-60 rout of the San Jose State Spartans at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, Jan. 3.

On Dec. 30 however, UNLV fell to Mountain West foe Boise State, 69-60. The win over the Spartans was the Lady Rebels’ second consecutive win against San Jose State since last season.

Efficient shooting inside the arc was the Lady Rebels’ key to victory as they made 27 of 50 two-point field goal attempts, good for 54 percent.

Nobody displayed this efficiency better than junior forward Paris Strawther who scored a game-high 18 points on six of 11 shooting.

After a jockeying for the lead through most of the first quarter, a crucial mid-range jumper by Strawther with 54 seconds left in the opening period ignited the a Rebel’s rampage, they went on a 13-2 run over the next six minutes and 19 seconds of game time.

UNLV went into halftime up 34-26.

The Rebels went on a 10-0 run over a six minute stretch in the third quarter to expand their lead.

Senior guard Brooke Johnson led this run, scoring six of the 10 points and essentially sent the game into garbage time.

This victory improved the Lady Rebels’ record to 6-7 overall on the season and an even 1-1 in Mountain West conference play.

UNLV will look to bring the momentum with them on the road as they face the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Jan. 6.