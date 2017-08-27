Lady Rebels Upcoming Season

By Tara Mack | August 27, 2017

Coach Kathy McCormick

What can we expect this season from the Lady Rebels and head coach Kathy Olivier?

 

A few roster changes and a difficult schedule ahead could lead to a slow start for the Lady Rebels. It’s something to expect, as the team will have to adjust to losing leading scorer Dakota Gonzalez.

 

The 2016 season finished with a 22-11 overall record after falling short to Colorado in a WNIT first round loss. Shortly after the end of the season, the program announced West Virginia transfer Bailey Thomas as a new addition to the team.

 

Thomas, 5 feet 9 inches, will sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules, leaving her with three years of eligibility remaining after playing her freshman season for the Mountaineers last year.

 

Thomas played her final year of high school locally at Centennial High School, helping the Bulldogs to a 33-1 record and a state championship title.

 

After adding Thomas to the roster, two key players, Dakota and Dylan Gonzalez, announced their departure from the program after graduating in May, forgoing their final year of eligibility to pursue a music career.

 

The departure opened up roster space, allowing another Division I transfer, LaTecia Smith, to transfer from Seton Hall.

 

Smith, 5 feet 6 inches, will also have to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules, leaving her with two years of eligibility remaining after playing her freshman and sophomore year for the Pirates. She averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

 

Four starters will return — senior guard Brooke Johnson and junior forwards Katie Powell and Paris Strawther, as well as junior guard Nikki Wheatley.

 

Johnson averaged 34.9 minutes, 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season as the leading returning starter. Strawther averaged 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, followed by Powell who averaged 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

 

Wheatley is expected to earn a medical redshirt from a season-ending injury suffered early last season.

 

The 2017 schedule will be more challenging than last year, as they will be playing two of the four Final Four teams from last season, Stanford and Mississippi State.

 

The Lady Rebels’ season begins Nov. 10 when they host Portland State.

 

