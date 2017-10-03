Las Vegans pack blood donation center by hundreds to volunteer a day after deadly shooting

Hundreds of Las Vegas citizens came out to the United Blood Services center on Charleston Boulevard Monday to donate blood and volunteer with packaging supplies to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history that occurred on The Strip Sunday night.

The line to the entrance of the building wrapped around the corner and went down almost to the next street. Countless others were busy in the parking lot moving around food, water and other essential supplies to be brought to victims.

Most of the people in line and volunteering had been there since the morning, some as early as 5 a.m., all waiting patiently for hours to donate or help in whatever way possible.

The hundreds of members of the Las Vegas community continued to be there at the time of reporting at 2 p.m. They came from all walks of life, among them students, workers, union members and everyday citizens.

Hundreds of citizens packed this blood center and others around the valley to donate blood and food items as well as volunteer. Photo by: Edgar Garcia/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Laborer’s Union Local 872, The Salvation Army, T-Mobile and various other organizations and companies assisted the United Blood Services center in gathering and delivering supplies as well as providing food for the many volunteers and donors.

Though Las Vegans are still reeling from the shock of the horrific event that occurred Sunday, the mood and attitude of the locals at the center was undeniably positive and upbeat. Volunteers moved around with lightening speed and kept conversations turning while donors who waited in line for several hours held up each other’s spirits.

One volunteer, Edward Baker, was at the Thomas & Mack Center earlier in the morning to deliver water and blankets to people who were evacuated from the Route 91 festival and Mandalay Bay casino. He said the scene at the Thomas & Mack was equally positive.

“The scene was very good; the police presence was excellent. They did everything that they could to make everybody feel comfortable,” Baker said.

Baker came to United Blood Services to continue his assistance.

“That’s what it’s about, that’s what Las Vegans are, we come in when there’s a tragedy like this and we jump in and we do our part,” he said.

UNLV student Nathan Webster, who was busy moving foodstuff and water, told the Free Press that he was there since 7:30 a.m.

“It’s been really positive. Everyone’s having a good time helping out the community. I just came out here to help out. I couldn’t sit around and do nothing while our valley’s attacked,” he said.

Other volunteers included two women who were local Wal-Mart managers, the general manager of the Off The Strip bistro at the Linq Michelle Bautista — who arranged for pallets of water and snack packs to be donated — as well as other community and business leaders.

Some citizens walked around providing donors with food and conversation. One man in a Vegas Golden Knights jersey was handing out bananas and at one point jokingly yelled “ice cold beer!” causing many to laugh.

One woman hung signs on her two large dogs that read “free hugs” and walked them about on leashes, much to many people’s amusement.

With people lining up for up to six hours to donate blood or working non-stop to get desperate victims supplies, the citizens gathered in front of the blood donation center created an atmosphere of altruism that that could be felt throughout the valley.

Thomas White, a business manager for the Labor’s Union Local 872, stood on the street in his neon vest as he directed cars in the busy traffic and brought in supply trucks to be filled up.

“This is a community pulling together. I mean, this was just everybody, from all races, all creeds, all colors, everybody just got together and did what we had to do for Las Vega,” he said.

At the time of writing, 59 people are confirmed dead and 527 are injured.

Those interested in helping may donate blood at the United Blood Services centers located at 6930 W Charleston Blvd or 4950 W Craig Rd or volunteering with a local organization. The blood banks currently have a 68 hour wait because of the amount of people trying to donate blood.

Monetary donations can also be made to County Commissioner Steve Sisolak’s GoFundMe for the victims and their families at https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund. The campaign has generated about $3 million as of press time.