Las Vegas leaders encourage locals to get politically active

Congresswoman Dina Titus began the Las Vegas town hall event with a heartfelt message asking attendees to continue holding their elected officials responsible and to get involved in the political process.

“On Inauguration Day I just felt sick,” Titus said. “That’s one of the reasons I’m here, it’s to thank you for staying involved and tell you how much we need you.”

Organized by For Nevada’s Future at the UNLV Richard Tam Alumni Center, the 2-hour meeting allowed several organizations to speak to the attendees about ways to get involved in affecting state policy in Nevada.

Although the event was not formally organized by Democrats, Democratic leaders embraced the recent wave of grassroots activism, working with local leaders on turning that activism into votes.

Nevada Assemblyman Nelson Araujo praised Nevada Democrats for flipping the state House of Representatives and the state Senate in Nevada in the 2016 election. Nevada has 42 assembly members and 21 state senators. Democrats are one seat away from a 28-member supermajority in the state assembly.

Araujo spoke about the importance of the upcoming 2018 local elections.

“If we want folks to get out and vote in 2018 then we’ve better be working so hard for those next 120 days to give Nevadans a reason to go vote,” Araujo said. “It all starts at the state legislature and state policies, and once we can deliver there, I promise you we can get folks energized.”

Maria-Teresa Liebermann from the Battle Born Progress coalition urged individuals that are interested in becoming informed on current state legislature and tracking bills that matter to them to register at the state site, which has an easy-to-use personalized legislative tracking system.

Besides tracking legislature, one of the most effective ways to lobby is to testify before the state representatives, according to Liebermann.

“Don’t be intimidated by the process. Don’t be intimidated to show up; just show up and speak out,” Liebermann said.

Las Vegas residents can attend state meetings and testify at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building located on 555 E. Washington Ave.

The meeting calendar can be found on the Nevada Legislature website.

Hector Rivera and Alicia Briancon, representatives from For Nevada’s Future, spent part of the meeting discussing how President Donald Trump’s administration will affect Nevada residents in areas like public school funding and the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Republicans in Congress have unsuccessfully tried to repeal the ACA more than 60 times. If repealed, 371,000 Nevadans will lose health coverage, a 95 percent increase in the number of uninsured, according to a study by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research center.

Representatives of local organizations spoke up at the meeting as well.

“I’m here because like so many of you, we’re concerned about our future, we’re concerned about our community, and we know if we continue to work together we can make a difference and secure our future,” said Reverend Leonard Jackson, director of the Faith Organizing Alliance.

One after another, local leaders stood up to share their concerns and intent.

“Our main focus is Palestinian human rights, but we’ve also become very involved in addressing Islamophobia, and helping generate love and respect for our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Seth Morrison, the coordinator and co-founder of the Jewish Voice for Peace Las Vegas chapter.

The night ended with the audience of over 80 asking Sen. Dean Heller (R) to oppose President Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.