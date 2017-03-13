Las Vegas Stadium Authority discuss new details in Raider’s quest to move

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority met on Wednesday to mull over the details of the Raider’s push to relocate and have a stadium built in Vegas.

New developments arose earlier in the week when the Raiders notified the NFL that Bank of America would help fund the potential project to the tune of 650 million dollars.

In their meeting, the Stadium Authority debated a variety of rules, including UNLV’s involvement with the lease agreement and who would control event scheduling for the stadium, all in an effort to promptly iron out a lease agreement.

They discussed how the city would go about planning events other than football games at the stadium and who would have control over the event calendar. The Raiders, who didn’t have a representative at the meeting, informed the board that they wish for the franchise be tied to the stadium in the possibility of a future sale of the team.

The board also discussed UNLV’s use of the stadium as their home field for football games.

The Stadium Authority appeared to be very open to the idea and mentioned the possibility of UNLV having their own separate locker room at the stadium and laying down artificial grass in order to ease the burden of field maintenance.

A group of local Raider fans gathered inside and outside of the Clark County Commission Chambers in support of the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

Eddie Ramirez, a life-long Raider fan, Los Angeles native and Las Vegas local of nearly 20 years was among the supporters who came out.

“[The stadium] would be a great opportunity for Las Vegas to truly call itself the entertainment capital of the world,” he said.

The Stadium Authority doesn’t expect to have a lease agreement completed for the Raiders in time for the annual NFL owner’s meeting later this month.