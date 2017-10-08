Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Is Most Successful GoFundMe of All Time

By Aron Csiki| October 8th, 2017

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak’s GoFundMe campaign for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre is now the website’s most successful crowdsourcing campaign ever and is among the most successful in history.

 

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund was created the morning after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, and as of print time it has raised over $10.2 million. $2 million was raised within the first several hours of the page’s existence.

 

Despite the massive amount of money raised, GoFundMe said it will not waive the usual 7.9 percent fee taken from all donations, telling Action 13 News, “GoFundMe’s fees ensure that we can remain the world’s largest social fundraising platform with best-in-class customer service, cutting-edge technical tools, and a dedicated team of specialists who work to support campaign organizers, from the most modest to the most successful.”

 

According to the GoFundMe website, a 5 percent fee goes to GoFundMe itself while a 2.9 percent fee goes to the company’s payment processing partner. In addition, there is a 30 cent charge on all donations made.

 

GoFundMe, however, did pledge a $150,000 donation to the fund. As of now, this would mean GoFundMe will make a profit of over $657,000. Even with that subtraction, the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund is still undoubtedly one of the biggest online crowdfunding successes ever.

