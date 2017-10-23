Last Week In CSUN: Undocunetwork Funding, A New Lectern, Upcoming Events

The student government senate last week approved a sponsorship proposal for a student organization on campus that helps undocumented students, debated the cost of buying a new lectern for the Senate floor and announced some upcoming events on campus.
Undocunetwork
The CSUN senate passed a $5,200 funding proposal from Undocunetwork, a student group, but not without much debate on the floor.
Sen. Micajah Daniels of the College of Health Sciences presented the proposal from Undocunetwork to sponsor the organization for up to $5,200 in their DREAMzone training operations. DREAMzone training is a series of workshops put on by students in Undocunetwork to train public school teachers, UNLV faculty and student leaders in understanding and providing for the academic needs of undocumented students. The money in the sponsorship will provide pay for DREAMzone volunteers as well the materials needed to carry out the training
The proposal was met with debate much longer than what is usually seen on the Senate floor. Fine Arts Sen. Danielle Ben-Shimon seemed to be against the proposal at first, asking why the student government should be responsible for paying the wages of students who are doing volunteer work.
Sciences Sen. Alondra Regalado questioned the vague wording of the proposal and the logistics of sponsorships.
On the other side of the Senate floor, Business Sen. Tori Scharadin articulated a passionate defense of the proposal and advocated for its approval. Scharadin previously pressed Daniels and the Undocunetwork’s representative on whether they had sought funding from other organizations or private entities.
The proposal ended up passing 19 to zero, with one abstention.
In a followup interview with the Free Press, Daniels said she brought the sponsorship up to the Senate because “[Undocunetwork] felt there are a lot of barriers that prevented them from getting paid for the labor they put into it.”
“DREAMzone training, it takes a lot of time and effort organizing strategies as well as the courage to put your face out there to make the statement that undocumented students can go to college,” Daniels said.
A New Lectern
The senate discussed Student Body President Christopher Roys’ request for an approval of up to $6,000 for new lectern to be used in future Senate discussions, replacing the current one which has been damaged over the years.
Roys was careful to explain that the lectern would likely not cost $6,000, but based on estimates from the company contacted to build it, the end price range was uncertain.
Some senators were quick to support the proposal during the discussion while others questioned why a lectern would be so expensive. Roys said the production of high-quality lecterns is a “niche market” and that the new lectern would be crafted with real, high-grade wood and would have a built-in microphone and possibly a live streaming mechanism to use in future Senate meetings.
Following discussion, the proposal passed with 20 votes for and one vote against.
CSUN Events
On Nov. 1, CSUN will be holding a Senate Inauguration Meeting which will feature speeches from the state Senate majority leader Aaron Ford and former Student Body President Joe Bunin, who served from 1989-1991. It will be held in the Foundation Room starting at 6:00 p.m. Guests must RSVP, for which a link will later be provided.
On Nov. 16, CSUN will be hosting a campus safety town hall at which students can ask senators questions about campus safety. The event will be held in room 109 of the Flora Dungan Humanities building from 5-7 p.m. and is being promoted with hashtag #AskCSUN.
“Last Week in CSUN” will be our weekly round up to tell you what’s going on with your student government. To see for yourself what topics we might be covering (and keep your own tabs on the CSUN Senate), you can find their agenda items and minutes at https://www.unlv.edu/csun/agendas. Senate meetings take place every Monday at 6:00 p.m. in Student Union room 208 and are open to the public.