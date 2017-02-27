Lee Business School resumes popular speaker series

Offering students a chance to learn from leading executives, the UNLV Lee Business School is continuing their popular Fortune 500 and Sustainability speaker series with Mark Baxa and Mark Whitacre.

Baxa, vice president of global procurement strategic sourcing for Monsanto, will present on March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Greenspun Hall Auditorium. Whitacre will be presenting, “When Good Leaders Lose Their Way,” on March 9 at 2:30 p.m. in the Philip J. Cohen Theatre in the Student Union.

Jenika Chiang

Jenika Chiang

LBSLee Business Schoolspeaker series

