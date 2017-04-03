Legislative session to open with Hindu prayers

The Nevada State Assembly and Senate will open the April 7 legislative session with Hindu mantras.

The mantras will include verses from “Rig-Veda,” the oldest scripture in the world that is still commonly used. Verses from “Upanishads” and “Bhagavad-Gita” (Song of the Lord)—both ancient Hindu scriptures as well—will also be used.

Hindu statesman and president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, will deliver the verses from the ancient Sanskrit scriptures to the assembly and senate floors. Zed has already delivered similar Hindu prayers at the City Councils of Las Vegas, Henderson, Sparks and Boulder City as well as for the Clark County Board of Commissioners and the Carson City Board of Supervisors.

Zed has also read opening prayers for the United States Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and various state senates, house of representatives, county boards and city councils.

Denise Hernandez

