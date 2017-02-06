Let Scalia’s beliefs leave with him

Last Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), following a suspenseful build-up characteristic of the showman.

The potential successor to the late Justice Antonin Scalia is the highly respected Neil Gorsuch of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals—a man who is, ideologically, the spitting image of Scalia himself.

This was one of the most anticipated SCOTUS nominations in recent history. After Scalia’s death at the start of the election year, Senate Republicans refused to even glance at former President Barack Obama’s choice of Justice Merrick Garland, thus making the open seat another spoil for the winner of the race.

A position on the Supreme Court does not have a term limit. A justice can serve until death or retirement, and as such, a president’s chosen justice will carry on their legacy for decades to come.

Trump certainly had this in mind when he chose the 49-year-old Gorsuch, who is relatively young compared to the other justices currently on the court. Trump boasted to the press at the announcement that “depending on their age, a justice can be active for 50 years, and his or her decisions can last a century or more and can often be permanent.”

Trump’s presidency is already off to a terrifying start and the thought of him posthumously influencing U.S. law for decades to come is near unfathomable.

Indeed, Scalia’s ideas on social issues were archaic, reactionary and borderline racist. His views may have been tolerated near the end of his life, from comparing homosexuality to “flagpole sitting” to suggesting that African-Americans should go to “lesser schools,” but for Trump to push Reagan-era conservatism well into the 2040s is to pour a truck of cement on American progress.

Imagine that liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reaches her expiration, and ultra-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas confirms the rumors of his retirement and is replaced with a younger equal.

A Supreme Court with three Trump appointees, one which could be created with the help of the majority Republican Senate, would usher in an era of one-party rule whose effects would reverse the course of the country.

Roe v. Wade might actually be overturned, just as Trump promised, landmark progress on human and environmental rights will be rolled back on, and Sen. Bernie Sanders can just forget about getting money out of politics any time soon.

Neil Gorsuch, though an incredibly intelligent man and entertaining writer, will continue where Scalia left off: as an appalling justice who will make deeply shameful rulings on issues regarding women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights. I would encourage those reading on print to find the web version of this article and access the hyperlinks.

Scalia’s ideas do not belong in our time, and to pack the ultimate arbiter of law with justices who share these ideas is a recipe for nationwide revolt. But it is a future that can be prevented in a couple of ways:

First, Democrats need to grow a spine and actually take action against Trump (apparently a rather difficult endeavor for people like Tim Kaine and Dianne Feinstein who have voted ‘yea’ on almost every one of his cabinet nominees).

Though Gorsuch is guaranteed confirmation once Republicans implement the “nuclear option,” allowing for a simple majority vote to get him through, it is only fair that the Democrats pay back the favor and filibuster his confirmation for as long as they can, just as the Republicans did with Merrick Garland.

Next, Democrats will have to change their atrocious ground game that earned them embarrassing blowouts in 2014 and 2016. They must purge their party of corporatist candidates for the 2018 midterms and win back the Senate majority with the working class vote.

Once this is done, they can establish a firewall to prevent any extremist future Supreme Court nominee from being confirmed. This will force Trump into making more moderate picks.

Of course, whether or not the Democratic party can overcome its own arrogance remains to be seen. There is not much else they can do, lest they want the soul of Scalia dictating law for decades to come.