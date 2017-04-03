Kinesiology is the study of you. It is the study of your mobility in everyday life whether it be as an athlete or a normal person engaging in day-to-day physical activity.

Kara Radzak, Ph.D., a UNLV professor who focuses on the biomechanical analysis of movement, explains kinesiology as a study of not only physical activity, but also how people “move [and] interact with [their] environment, and how they stay physically active throughout [their] entire life span.”

“I went into athletic training because I was the kid that thought broken bones were cool,” Radzak said. Once she learned more about the medical field, her fascination with muscles, bones and joints led her to choose Orthopedics.

She chose to be an athletic trainer rather than a physician in order to interact with her patients in a more intimate fashion.

“I can be with my patient population for the whole spectrum, from preventing injury, being there and diagnosing an injury when it happens, [and] getting them back into physical therapy,” Radzak said.

After Radzak received her master’s degree in sports medicine, she began conducting research to answer clinical questions that interested her.

“Why do some people undergo the exact same training load and develop lower extremity overuse injuries while some do not?” Radzak said.

Radzak uses 3-dimensional biomechanical analysis to research the human body. The answers she looks for deal with fatigue, which is what makes the research so unique. She hypothesizes that the way people are moving toward the end of their training regimen can be the predictor of injury developments.

Six years of research has allowed Radzak to discover new things about the human body every single day. In order to test fatigue and its effects on performance, Radzak ran an experiment in which people would perform a vertical jump continuously until their performance decreased.

But, the results showed no decrease. Their max ground reaction force (which is the force exerted by the ground on one’s joints) stayed about the same and there was no drop as was expected, Radzak said.

Injuries are “multifaceted,” and as Radzak explained, athletes or people prone to injuries may come about them in different ways. Kinesiologists see some biomechanical variables that occur at higher rates in people who develop overuse knee injuries, allowing for the conclusion that an injury depends on many factors rather than just one single factor.

When a primary injury occurs, secondary injuries follow. A person or athlete suffering from an ACL tear is now predisposed to arthritis of their knee. Questions that pique kinesiologists and Radzak’s attentions are “how do [people] prevent not only that primary injury but the secondary injury they are now at risk [for].”

Not only is there research about injuries, but also research about injury prevention.

Kinesiology is a thriving, rapidly evolving area of research, according to Radzak. With new questions regarding movement, exercise and inactivity, the role of kinesiology has room to increase. Radzak will continuously use her research to answer clinical questions regarding fatigue and overuse injury in physically active people today.

With new evidence coming to the table about the importance of physical activity, body movement, and prevention of primary injuries, kinesiology will become a significant part of people’s lives.

In an epidemic of obesity and decreased physical activity, Radzak explains each person can be athletes by being physically active. Movement is such a crucial aspect of human life and without it, injuries much more concerning than broken bones or sprained ankles lie ahead.