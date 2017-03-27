Letter to the Editor

Dear UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press,

In your March 20, 2017 issue, you wrote about the lack of student involvement in registered student organizations, specifically with the UNLV Students Organizing Diversity Activities (SODA) organization. In the column, you claim that the organization’s Hear Our Voices: Black Lives Matter event had a “lack of proper audience.” Here is my theory on why that is.

In today’s times, the term “diversity” is used way more than it used to be, especially at this university. Time and time again I read numerous articles in this paper about topics relating to diversity. It is no doubt that UNLV as a general organization believes in diversity. So why are students not attending diversity events like the one aforementioned?

Maybe it’s because students like myself are tired of “diversity” being shoved in our faces. As far as racial issues are concerned, I would say most people would say the term “diversity” is basically in conjunction with anything that is not about white people. Most racial issues today, are non white issues because the general consensus with the population is that white people generally have it pretty good. If this was not the general consensus, then groups like Black Lives Matter wouldn’t exist.

If we take these simple truths into consideration, then what is a logical and reasonable incentive for white people to want to attend a Black Lives Matter event? Most likely, nothing mentioned will pertain to most white people, simply because the issues that are talked about are just not relevant to most white people.

According to Collegeportraits.org, As of fall 2015, white/caucasians made up 35% of the total undergraduate student population at UNLV. Black/African Americans made up 8%. When considering these statistics, it is not hard to see why UNLV SODA events do not get a higher turn out.

Being a member of the successful award winning UNLV Jazz Studies program, and being a practicing Jazz musician for ten years, I have come to learn and appreciate what diversity has done for our country, and the special contribution that African Americans have given to American music. Jazz would not exist over one hundred years if this country was not diverse.

That being said, student organizations that are made to constantly promote more and more diversity where there already is diversity is counterproductive. Black Lives Matter (BLM) is still a highly controversial organization, and I doubt most students would not find engaging in an event catered to BLM to be “educational, fun and exciting”. Can you blame them?

