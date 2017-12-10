Letter to the Editor: Rebuttal to “Say Goodbye to Netflix and Net Neutrality”

In the opinion piece “Say Goodbye to Netflix and Net Neutrality” published Nov. 27, the argument is put forth that everyone should have “free” access to virtually whatever they want on the internet and that the government should ensure this.

The argument fails badly for one main reason: All goods and services that people value and consume – including internet access and content – have to be created by people.

They require capital and labor for their production.

The claim that any of those should be “free” is the claim that one should not have to pay for something on the internet produced by others. In other words, some people must labor and expend capital goods for others without being allowed to charge what the market will bear for the goods and services they produce.

Carnaby further makes the claim that “it’s completely unconstitutional to allow a single entity complete control of a specific distribution and production of a source of entertainment, specifically one that is available to everyone in the nation.”

Yet, he wants the government, via the Federal Communications Commission, to intercede to force internet service providers to adhere to whatever restrictions it deems appropriate, presumably to limit what they can charge for their services. This single entity, not the free market, will have the very control he disdains.

This will ultimately have the opposite effect that Carnaby desires: greater access to internet content at lower prices. The best way to achieve that is to let ISPs compete freely in an open market where the consumer, not the government, decides what is valuable and at what price.

In a larger sense, Carnaby labors under delusions wrought from poor economic reasoning shared by many students. They want to have lots of “free” stuff: education, health care, etc., all while pretending that this “free” stuff can magically be created at no cost.

Sadly, there are elements in this university and society at large that continually promote these bad ideas, for which students will ultimately pay a very steep price in the years to come in the form of a lower standard of living and less genuine freedom.

Peter H. McCandless

Assistant Professor Faculty in Residence

Math Learning Center

Peter.mccandless@unlv.edu