Letters to the Editor: Name Change

I am a septuagenarian Nevada Southern University, University of Nevada, and UNLV grad as well as a past (‘60s and ‘70s) Rebel Yell staffer. I assure you the whole Confederated States of America/Rebel symbolatry was a mere trope. A thumbing of the nose directed toward Reno and the Northern Nevada “cow counties.”

We were Tumbleweed Tech with a chip on the shoulder and an inferiority complex, not the KKK. We did, however, hang the then Governor Paul Laxalt in effigy over the university system’s budget inequities.

As far as popular symbols, we liked Fremont Street’s Vegas Vic, the Strip’s Dunes Hotel “genie,” and the Bob’s Big Boy statue. There was no allegiance to the infamous rebel clad Beauregard not to mention the uninspired minute man or the current Yosemite Sam rip-off.

So, what am I saying? Keep the name REBEL YELL! It’s just an old Nevada thing after all.

Greg Waddilove

UNLV ‘76

(Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to our April 2016 editorial. The letter has been edited for clarity.)

First of all I’d like to thank you for taking action to lead the newspaper of UNLV in a symbolically new direction, and I firmly believe the university stands only to benefit in following suit.

I have a deep connection with UNLV and the idea of the Rebel, although I never appreciated the mascot, if one can call it that. In 2013, I completed a BA in History with a minor in Sociology, studying intellectual history through the classic novel ‘Jacquou the Rebel’ alongside the first novel by a French peasant. This sparked a larger project that necessitated a study abroad 2013, adding a second minor in French. Since then, I’ve spent my time learning the language in Pau, France, and entered a two-year Master at the university UPPA. I’ll bring the ‘Rebel’ project full circle in an MA in History at UNLV beginning this fall.

Rebel history is important to the world, and deeply influential to the ‘rebel path’ that I’ve taken as an aspiring professor. I hope one day to become a professor at UNLV after pursuing further study in Europe. I want all aspects of my hometown university to shine brighter than the Strip or any top tier school.

So to address the concerns of re-branding the newspaper, I believe the students voices are important, they need to be heard and preserved. Rather than a ‘Rebel Yell,’ the newspaper should reflect intelligent conversation to be ‘Echoed’ across the world.

My proposition is “The Rebel Echo” (TRE at UNLV).

Thank you for your consideration.

Best regards,

Jeffrey Fleming

(Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to our April 2016 editorial. The letter has been edited for clarity.)

December 3, 2016

To the editor:

Based on President Obama’s poor performance, how can Hillary win the presidential election? That is impossible unless American voters are extremely dumb. Fortunately the hard-working middle class people are not dumb as you think. We sent Mr. Trump to The White House because we love this country so much and don’t want the Democratic Party to ruin our nation.

Obama era damaged his Party too much because of him the Democratic Party lost the House, the Senate and the White House.

Question (1): Why are a lot of Democratic Party supporters poor, uneducated, ignorant, stupid, psychopathic, and part-time and full-time freeloaders?

Question (2): Why do Trump’s voters earn more money and are better educated than the typical American?

Please think over!

Sincerely yours;

Independent voters

(Editor’s Note: This letter is unedited.)