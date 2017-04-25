LGBTQ+ community unites against Westboro Baptist Church

The sound of Talking Heads’ “Burnin’ Down the House” grew louder as a crowd of rainbow-clad marchers carried “Love Trumps Hate” and “Born This Way” signs down Maryland Parkway toward University Road.

It was a gesture of unity and a push for peace, but it wasn’t a pride parade. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police greeted the marchers before they reached the source of the music: the notorious Westboro Baptist Church—a Kansas-based church infamous for their hate speech and picketing— who was belting out their rendition of the upbeat 80s song.

“Close enough but not too far, Rebels you know where you are, that you’re playin’ with fire,” sang a woman, in unison with the track.

The long-haired woman was a walking advertisement, wearing a blue Under Armour cap and a teal t-shirt with GODHATESFAGS.COM printed in bold, white letters. She carried four posters with biblical verses and her counterparts were dressed in matching attire.

Even though the opposing groups were separated by yards of space and campus police, the tension was thick as both sides yelled messages of condemnation toward the other. More UNLV students surrounded the scene as word of the demonstration spread around campus.

This LGBTQ+ counter protest was organized earlier in the week, after Westboro posted their plans to picket at UNLV on their website.

For many, it was a method of sending a message to the church.

“I think it’s important that they know that they are not a majority…that most people want acceptance, want to have freedom and civil liberties and we value our human rights,” says LGBTQ+ protester Stephanie Locey, who dons a hot pink Planned Parenthood scarf, blue bikini top and vibrant tutu.

The event was originally going to be a dance party, but when they realized they had no outlet to play their music, they changed their plans.

“We’re here. We’re queer. We’re here to love,” UNLV alumna Ashley Morales said.

Protesters gathered in the free speech area outside of the Lied Library, but around 8:45 a.m., news spread that Westboro members were outside of the Hank Greenspun College of Urban Affairs. Protesters marched across the campus chanting “No fear, no hate! We don’t want you in our state!” along the way.

UNLV student Angel Maiorano acknowledged Westboro’s first amendment right to demonstrate, but gladly expressed his disapproval for their message. He has several cardboard signs with Bible quotes such as “Let he who has not sinned cast the first stone John 8:7”.

“Because that’s exactly what they’re violating,” he said. “I find it odd that they violate their own principles, yet they claim we do the same thing and I wanted to show that here.”

When faced with Westboro members, the earlier timid Maiorano proudly shouted through a megaphone and presented them with a bowl of stones to accompany his sign. He placed the white bowl ahead of the crowd, directly between both sides.

After about an hour of yells, screams, chants and songs, Westboro members walked back to their car parked in the In-N-Out lot and drive off campus.

No arrests were made and no physical contact was exchanged. The tension was apparent, but it was overshadowed by a sense of community among the counter-protesters who unified to combat the homophobic propaganda spewed by Westboro.

Morales summed up the sentiment of the crowd: “You can’t just surrender. We’re not going anywhere.”