Local beer festival fundraises for KUNV

The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub will be sponsoring the second annual Monte Lago Village Beerfest at Lake Las Vegas on April 29 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The proceeds from the event will go to KUNV, a non-profit, commercial free public radio station at UNLV. The radio station provides hands-on learning opportunities for UNLV students interested in pursuing radio and journalism.

The event will feature 30 local, regional and national breweries with more than 100 craft beers, five local jazz bands, specialty vendors and special menu options that will be available for lunch and dinner.

There is a limited number of tickets available. Advance tickets are $45 for VIP entry and $35 for general admission. Same-day tickets will be $60 for VIP entry and $45 for general admission.

Participants will receive a wristband and a complimentary 7 oz. souvenir glass for unlimited tastings. VIP ticket holders can begin sampling at 2 p.m. while general admission ticket holders can begin sampling at 3:30 p.m.

Denise Hernandez