Local Business Spotlight: Rocket Fizz is the one-stop shop for craft sodas and retro candy

Want to support a local business that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth, but will also make you feel nostalgic? Then Rocket Fizz should be on your list of places to visit in Las Vegas. This amazing shop celebrates two of the America’s sweetest treats—soda pop and candy.

Something special happens when a person walks into Rocket Fizz: They are transported to a simpler time, when the only worry one would have is if they wanted a root beer or a ginger ale. The nostalgic candies, the walls of soda pop, retro tin-signs and the old-school gag gifts just bring one back to childhood.

At any given time, the store has 300 to 500 different flavors of craft sodas. Brands like

Sprecher, Jones, Faygo, Frostie and Americana fill the walls. If you are a fan of pop, you owe it to yourself to visit Rocket Fizz and explore flavors and brands you didn’t know even existed.

Rocket Fizz even produces their own sodas, offering over 100 different flavors like black cherry, lemon lime, grape and blue cream. Their more popular flavors are somewhat on the unconventional side, however. For instance, some of their standouts are sweet corn, bacon and ranch dressing.

They even recently launched their “dictatorship line,” offering sodas such as Stalinade and Fidel Castro’s Havana Banana.

Next, comes the candy! Are you from back east and noticed they don’t sell your favorite candy in Las Vegas? Chances are, you can find it at Rocket Fizz since they have over 500 kinds of candy available.

You can’t miss the shelves and barrels filled with some of best candy America has to offer. Their selection ranges from the new, typical stuff, to candy you didn’t even know still existed. They’re also home to the largest taffy selection in Nevada.

They have access to sodas and candies that they don’t always keep on the shelf, so if you don’t see your childhood favorite, they will be happy to make a special order for you.

The Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop company was founded in 2007, and two years later Robert Powells and Ryan Morgan opened the flagship store in Camarillo, California. It wasn’t long after that Morgan’s close friend Damian Barton walked into the store and fell in love.

The same year, Barton opened the doors of the Las Vegas Rocket Fizz, which was located on Tropicana and Fort Apache. In 2012, he decided to move his location to Sahara and Fort Apache, in the Village Square plaza, right next to the Regal Cinemas theater.

Rocket Fizz continued to grow, opening four more company-owned locations and over 75 franchised stores. The company has become “the largest and fastest growing soda pop and candy shop franchise brand in America,” according to their website. Barton’s location is independently owned and operated.

Barton believes there is something in his store for everyone, especially UNLV students.

“Students should visit our store for a blast to the past,” Barton said, “and to enjoy the abundance of sweets and good times.”

Rocket Fizz is a unique local business that someone of any age will enjoy. Indulge in a fun, nostalgic experience as you eat tons of candy and wash it down with a delicious soda-pop.

Rocket Fizz is located at 9410 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 120 in the Village Square Plaza. Visit their Facebook for more information: facebook.com/RocketFizzVegasNV