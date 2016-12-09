Local company provides alternative transportation during special events

By Denise Hernandez |December 9th, 2016

ry_1292

A new mode of transportation will be available for guests visiting UNLV’s campus during special events.

Wild West Shuttle Co. provides locals and visitors transportation through the use of a pedicab, a hybrid between a bicycle and a rickshaw. The company debuted their shuttle service in the Downtown Summerlin mall in November and brought the service to UNLV for the 2016 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack.

The shuttle service comes at no cost to visitors and will be available in Downtown Summerlin, as well as at the T&M, Sam Boyd Stadium and the Las Vegas Convention Center, during special events and conventions.

The company is currently hiring and those interested in applying to become either full-time or part-time drivers may send their inquiries to wwslvchris@yahoo.com.

Denise Hernandez

Denise Hernandez

More articles by Denise Hernandez
Tags assigned to this article:
bustransportationWild West Shuttle Co

Related Articles

News 5 years ago Pro-Israel lobby to bring student presidents to capital conference

Pro-Israel lobby to bring student presidents to capital conference

Political group to fund CSUN, GPSA leaders’ travel to Washington D.C.

News 2 years ago UNLV student digitally reconstructs pueblos to study Native American culture

UNLV student digitally reconstructs pueblos to study Native American culture

Benjamin Van Alstyne clutches a thick green smoothie while he speaks of an area not far from the Grand Canyon.

Featured News 8 years ago UPDATE: Students rally, but not in record numbers

UPDATE: Students rally, but not in record numbers

Students rally, but not in record numbers
The second rally against budget cuts to Nevada higher education drew a modest crowd compared its Jan. 22 predecessor.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading