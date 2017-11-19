The Long-Awaited iPhone X Review

The box the iPhone X came in. Photo by Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press.

For those who don’t know me, I am an aficionado of the iPhone and almost all things Apple. With that, the most anticipated iPhone X was finally released Nov. 3. I was lucky enough to be in that first wave of new iPhone X owners, with mine coming in the mail on Nov. 8, just in time for a long-needed trip to Disneyland.

From the get go, the iPhone X has a rather steep learning curve. The only physical buttons one is left with are the now slightly larger power button and the volume buttons. On the iPhone X, getting to the home page is as simple as sliding up. That’s the same for switching through apps and adjusting brightness on your phone, as well as looking at your notifications. Slide up or down and you’re there.

Another big change with the removal of the home buttons is Face ID, Apple’s replacement for Touch ID. The X scans your face and you are able to automatically unlock your iPhone. The iPhone learns and adapts to physical changes such as hats, facial hair and haircuts. Currently, the X only supports one face, while Touch ID supports up to 10 fingerprints (yours or anyone else’s).

The X comes in one size (5.8 inches) and comes in Space Gray and Silver, with capacities of 64GB and 256GB, respectively. The new size makes it smaller than the previous iPhone 7 Plus, but the screen on the X reaches the edges of the phone, unlike its predecessors.

Apps run smoothly and cleanly, but with many apps (as of now) you are left with an annoying black border on the top of your screen due to the new, longer screen. This has not been seen since the release of the iPhone 5, where native iPhone 4S apps received black borders around them to accommodate for the new space.

Sleeping Beauty castle, taken on the iPhone X. Photo by Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Now, onto the part that pretty much convinced me to get the X: The camera. The iPhone X is sporting a 12MP dual-lens camera like the 7 Plus, now with optical image stabilization across all images, rather than with simply telephoto images on the 7 Plus. Pictures are sharper than ever and low light images are much, much cleaner with a lot less noise.

The new iPhone has sparked much controversy, with the reintroduction of the all-glass body, as well as the $1,000 price tag ($1,150 if you get the 256GB model). Though my wallet despises me now, the X has been a very worthwhile upgrade and I have no regrets. If you can deal with taking a short amount of time to get to know the nooks and crannies of the phone, then you’ll surely fall in love with it all over again … until the next one comes out of course.