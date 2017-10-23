A Look at UNLV’s Army ROTC

In the early hours of the morning, among the desert sage and Joshua Trees on Mount Charleston, cadets from the UNLV Army ROTC Rebel Battalion line up in formation before breaking away to conduct a land navigation training lab. Cadet Kenneth Shepherd wears his uniform proudly as he watches over students plotting points on their maps.

Shepherd holds up a string of beads attached to his vest. “These are called ranger beads,” Shepherd said. “They’re used to calculate how far you’ve gone. One hundred meters, one bead up. Two hundred meters, two beads up.”

UNLV currently has 94 cadets in the Army ROTC Rebel Battalion program, about 15 to 20 in each class standing.

The Army ROTC program was reactivated at UNLV in 1998 as a branch of the UNR Army ROTC Battalion. In the summer of 2009 the U.S. Army designated the UNLV unit as a separate entity, the Rebel Battalion. Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Wishart, served as its first leader.

Captain Willard Hubler, an active guard in the Nevada National Guard, says that since his time in the Rebel Battalion in 2009, the program has grown more than twice as much from around 40 cadets to its current number.

Enrollment in ROTC programs on college campuses is growing. Universities, some of which spurned ROTC for years, are now embracing the military programs, as students look for leadership opportunities, financial help and the chance for service.

Columbia University, for example, reinstated Naval ROTC in 2013 after more than 40-years of absence. The program was banned in 1969 over controversy about the war in Vietnam.

“I joined because I love my country,” Shepherd said. “I wanted to be in charge of things. I wanted to lead how tactical procedures work in the military.”

For ROTC cadets, the day starts at 6:00 a.m. with daily physical training. Shepheard meets up with the rest of his battalion at the UNLV track and field where students disperse into different ability groups in order of their fitness: Alpha, Charlie, Bravo and Delta. Workouts are designed for each group each week. They usually have two run days a week and two resistance training days a week.

Once training is done the cadets attend regular classes.

“It’s additional work,” Hubler said. “They do it because they love it.”

The first two years of ROTC is known as the basic program. Basic course study includes marksmanship skills, military tactics, drill and ceremony, military bearings. The final two years, known as the advance program, focus on tactical operations, military instruction and advanced leadership techniques.

Hubler says students can choose between active duty or serving in the Reserve or National Guard, although not all students who want to serve on active duty are selected for it. The Army varies that number, depending on the service’s needs.

In their third year, cadets learn squad tactics and how to lead a small unit. Junior year is when cadets get evaluated on the national Order of Merit List (OML), which determines where a cadet can serve.

OML ranks cadets based on grade-point averages, physical tests, proven leadership and performance at a monthlong Leader Development and Assessment Course at Fort Knox.

“What cadets do here is definitely reflected at that camp,” Hubler said.

Successful graduates of the program are commissioned as 2nd Lieutenants in the U.S. Army. Shepherd hopes to be commissioned in active duty as an engineer or in military intelligence.

As part of the Rebel Battalions community involvement, Shepheard participates in the Color Guard. A couple weeks ago he performed at a Golden Knights hockey game.

“There’s a level of honor and integrity that comes with it,” Shepard said of the Color Guard. “Fundamentally it comes down to respect. Respect of the nation and respect for our fellow Americans. That’s what it’s about. There’s honestly no higher honor.”

As a Freshman, Shepard says he came into the program out of shape and not confident about himself in life, but the opportunities UNLV Army ROTC including the Cultural Understanding and Language Proficiency Program (CULT) allowed him to build confidence and a future for himself.

“This last summer they actually sent me out to Mongolia for a month. I got to tell you, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Shepard said, going on to say that he worked with a unit from the Mongolian army.

Standing near a dusty white van with a window decal of the old Hey Reb! Logo and the ROTC coat of arms while students work on navigation skills, Hubler says the most important part of ROTC is preparing cadets to become officers that can lead troops and keep them safe with the best tactical decisions.

“This is a leadership program, so regardless of whether a person does commission with a program or not, there are a lot of life skills that we can provide them,” Hubler said.