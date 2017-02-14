Mayweather Bests McGregor, Surpasses Marciano

After months of taunting and trading verbal spats, the mega-fight between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor lived up to the hype, or at least some would say.

Humility, respect and honor are not words that typically come to mind when thinking about Mayweather. But that’s exactly what the world got when the greatest boxer of this generation, perhaps the best ever, captured boxing’s most elusive record.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. at DeWalt Event

Mayweather ran his career record to 50-0 after defeating UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor Saturday night via a 10th round TKO. Hall of Fame boxer Rocky Marciano retired with a record of 49-0.

Not to mention, he faced an unorthodox opponent who had never been knocked out in his professional career. Granted, it was McGregor’s professional boxing debut.

Conor McGregor, UFC 189 Tour, London.

For the first three rounds, McGregor was in control of the fight, even landing a big left uppercut that left Mayweather a little wobbly. He even landed a big body shot that curled Mayweather over in the corner, but was broken up by Hall of Fame referee Robert Byrd. To his credit, McGregor will go down as the man who hit Mayweather the second most at 111 times.

Canelo Alvarez holds the record at 117, while Manny Pacquiao is third with 81. However, both Alvarez and Pacquiao went the full 12 rounds. McGregor only went 10.

Much like most of his career, Mayweather admitted to understanding he would have to take some big shots early in the fight and withstand them and hope to finish McGregor once fatigue had set in.

He did just that, picking apart McGregor for the rest of the fight, finishing him in the 28th minute. McGregor has only gone the distance one time in the UFC, a decision win over Nate Diaz last August that went the distance — 25 minutes, as opposed to a 36-minute, 12-round boxing match.

Saturday night’s performance from Mayweather may have been his best one to date considering what he had to endure before even stepping into the ring. For the first time in his career, he arguably lost every public press conference with McGregor. He walked into the T-Mobile Arena in his hometown and was greeted with ‘Ole’ chants from a packed house of McGregor fans.

Even with all of that, Mayweather pulled off a performance where he landed 152 power shots and 53 percent of all of his punches, while McGregor landed 26 percent of his.

It has always been said that you never appreciate what you have until it’s gone and Floyd Mayweather will be no different. From the Olympian, to “Pretty Boy” Floyd, to Floyd “Money” Mayweather, we were treated to perhaps the most skillful boxer to ever live.