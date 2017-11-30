Meal plan prices expected to increase next school year

Students on meal plans will need to fork over more money during the 2018-2019 school year to keep eating on campus.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved rate increases for UNLV meal plans at a meeting Thursday. The increases were part of an agenda item that included similar rate hikes at the University of Nevada, Reno and student fees at other institutions.

Student Body President Chris Roys said that CSUN was in contact with the Residence Hall Association and both organizations agreed that the new rates, though higher, might benefit students.

The cheapest block of 150 meals with $450 Dining Dollars will raise just $2 for the school year, while the block with unlimited meals and $250 Dining Dollars will go up by about $100.

The current price of the cheapest block is $2,080, over $150 more than it was two years ago. However, the current block includes 30 more meals.

Former Student Body President Kanani Espinoza told the Free Press in 2015 that students should be able to lock in rates for either two or four year periods. A Free Press poll of 104 students conducted that year found that about 75 percent of them thought their meal plans were already too expensive.

Take a look at the increases below.