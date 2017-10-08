Medical Personnel Gather in Wake of Deadly Shooting

After the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, surgeons, physicians, first responders, nurses, doctors, every medical personnel available in Las Vegas were all hands on deck to care for the victims of this tragedy.

Staff spent upwards of 36 hours straight in hospitals across the valley working to save lives.

Dr. Deborah Kuhls, president of the Nevada Chapter of American College of Surgeons, hosted a statewide meeting for Nevada surgeons, medical students, residents and fellows on timely topics in the medical field. This included a discussion on their performance after the mass shooting on the Strip.

“In light of the events of this past week, we are looking at our meeting as a time to bring our surgeons together,” Kuhls said. “It is a time that we are really coming together and really emphasizing the good care the patients received and also a time to take care of each other.”

Kuhls said the staff began introducing their members to a course called Stop the Bleed about six months ago. After recent events, this program is necessary now more than ever.

“It is an effort put forward to stop life-threatening bleeding right in front of you,” said Dr. Douglas Fraser, chief of trauma surgery. “This is for every single person to obtain basic training. From the average soccer mom to anybody out in a construction zone to anybody and everybody.”

The Stop the Bleed training kits include two “training legs,” made out of rubber and other materials, that have simulated bullet and stab wounds. The kit also includes mock medical gauze and tourniquets.

The training kits are meant to teach anyone how to pack a wound or use a tourniquet to control bleeding on the spot.

“We want to educate the public, starting with ourselves here at the hospital, to local schools, communities, Clark County School District, casinos, anyone and everyone we can reach,” Fraser said. “What an army of people that would be, ready to help.”

Kuhls said they are working to introduce legislation that would require a Stop the Bleed kit to be placed next to every defibrillator, meaning these kits would be in every airport, casino, school and in many public places. San Diego has already started an initiative like this.

“It was not just the providers, but all of the people on the scene,” said Dr. Sayed Saquib, a UMC trauma surgeon who was on-call Oct. 1. “It was the first responders, the concert goers, strangers helping strangers, people being good samaritans. It’s a situation where I feel like we met the worst of humanity with the best of humanity.”

The concertgoers who helped people by packing their wounds with clothing and using belts and other articles of clothing for tourniquets helped to save many lives that night. The Stop the Bleed training kits could teach more people how to be ready should they be faced with a bullet or stab wound.

“It is estimated that there are 30,000 people injured every year that die needlessly. They die from non-lethal wounds,” Kuhls said. “This effort would decrease this number to hopefully zero.”

Kuhls said Senate Bill 1022 is currently in front of Congress and would support military and civilian collaboration. This bill is titled Mission Zero, meaning zero preventable deaths. Mission Zero could increase the knowledge of civilians so that they would know what to do in a time of crisis. They are asking for $40 million to improve trauma care across the country with movements such as Stop the Bleed.

To find out more information on Stop the Bleed, to purchase a kit or to take a Stop the Bleed class, visit bleedingcontrol.org.