Men’s Volleyball Tryouts

The UNLV men’s volleyball team is looking for new players to contribute to their successful history at their tryouts on Sept. 21.

In the 2016-17 season, the men’s volleyball team was ranked in the top 40 of 163 Division I teams by the National College Volleyball Federation. In the Mountain West Conference, the boys were fifth of 16 teams.

“We surprised a lot of people last season placing fifth,” said senior Patrick Aller, president of the UNLV men’s volleyball team. “This season will be no surprise when we finish top three in our division and top 25 in the nation.”

Last season, stand-out players included junior outside hitter Tyler Gardenhire, junior middle blocker Joseph Sharp-Haplin and junior opposite hitter Julio Peregrino. Junior libero David Delany was recognized for the Mountain West All Conference Team at the end of the season.

Games and tournaments start for the team in the spring semester, but tryouts for the 2017-18 season will be held Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. in the SRWC.