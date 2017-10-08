We Must Act Now: the Necessity of Gun Control

Ever since last Sunday’s massacre, the popular new claim that “gun rights activists” are throwing around to avoid talking about gun control is that it is disrespectful or insensitive toward victims for people to immediately “politicize” what happened by talking about the need for better gun control. Following along with this theme, when President Trump visited Las Vegas this week, his response when asked about gun control was, “We’re not going to talk about that today.”

Let me be blunt: this sentiment is hypocritical, reckless and shortsighted in a myriad of ways. First, had Stephen Paddock been associated with ISIS, these same people who argue not to “politicize” tragedy would likely be the first ones to call for a complete and total reform of national security, pushing Congress to do absolutely everything possible to prevent this from happening again.

“We’d be scheduling immediate hearings in Congress about the worst domestic terrorism event since 9/11. Then Donald Trump would be tweeting every hour ‘I told you so,’ as he does minutes after every terror attack in Europe, precisely to immediately politicize them,” New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman said in “If Only Stephen Paddock were Muslim.”

Second, no one is trying to dishonor or forget about the victims by involving politics. On the contrary, we are acknowledging that these people with full lives, friends and family, did not deserve to die. We want to talk about how their deaths could have been prevented, and more so, how we can prevent others from dying at the hands of a gunman in the future.

Talking about gun control in light of this devastating event is not insensitive, nor is it a matter of “politicizing” a tragedy. It is a matter of recognizing that what happened on Sunday could have been prevented if we enforced stronger gun control laws.

People act as if what happened was like a natural disaster. They hymn and haw about how it’s so terrible, how it’s too bad that “there was nothing we could do.” No, there is a lot that could have been done. This was not a hurricane. This was a massacre. 58 people died at the hands of one person whose actions were carried out through legally obtained weapons. The law allowed this to happen.

There is no reason for any common citizen to own one assault rifle, let alone 47 guns varying in size and power. The fact that Paddock’s purchase of 33 guns within the past year raised no eyebrows whatsoever is a testament to how much work must be done to restrict the excessive purchase of guns in this country. The U.S. accounts for 4.4 percent of the world’s population, yet it contains 46% of the world’s guns. According to “Guns in America: The impact of having more guns in society,” research shows that the more accessible guns are, the higher the rates of gun related death and crime. What person with no intention to incite harm needs nearly 50 guns in their arsenal?

The reality is that as the amount of mass shootings in this country has increased, gun control laws have loosened. This is why the U.S., by far, has a bigger problem with gun violence than any other country in the world. This why these mass shootings have become commonplace, and the phrase “deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history” has been used three times about three separate massacres over the past ten years. This is why innocent Americans are dying everyday as a result of gun violence.



Time and time again, research conducted from various sources over a number of years has proven how effective gun control laws can be in reducing the death toll associated with gun violence. Claims that enforcing gun control would not reduce gun violence as people would still obtain guns through illegal means has been debunked, and multiple examples of strict gun laws across the globe have shown that gun control is extremely effective. There is an overwhelming amount of evidence that proves that gun control works.

Enacting and enforcing gun control laws are not a violation of our second amendment. After all, the Constitution is a living document that was designed so that it could be changed and improved by the American people. The implementation of these laws would not ban guns altogether, but instead ensure that they are not being misused by people who are unfit to acquire them. In the process, just imagine how many American lives could be saved.

Gun control is not merely a liberal agenda; it is in the interest of the safety and national security of all Americans. If we continue to ignore the impacts of gun violence in the U.S. by refusing to enforce gun control, the endless cycle of innocent lives taken in cruel and senseless acts will only continue.

This is why we must speak out about gun control immediately after mass shootings occur. If we don’t talk about gun control now, then when? We must speak now, or the thousands of victims of gun violence killed in the past, present and future will forever hold their peace. Aside from increasing access to mental health services in this country, gun control is the only way to create a significant change in the rate of gun violence in the U.S. We must act now, before we lose any more lives at the pull of the trigger.