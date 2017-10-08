We Must Act Now: the Necessity of Gun Control

Ever since last Sunday’s massacre, the popular new claim that “gun rights activists” are throwing around to avoid talking about gun control is that it is disrespectful or insensitive toward victims for people to immediately “politicize” what happened by talking about the need for better gun control. Following along with this theme, when President Trump visited Las Vegas this week, his response when asked about gun control was, “We’re not going to talk about that today.”
Let me be blunt: this sentiment is hypocritical, reckless and shortsighted in a myriad of ways. First, had Stephen Paddock been associated with ISIS, these same people who argue not to “politicize” tragedy would likely be the first ones to call for a complete and total reform of national security, pushing Congress to do absolutely everything possible to prevent this from happening again.
“We’d be scheduling immediate hearings in Congress about the worst domestic terrorism event since 9/11. Then Donald Trump would be tweeting every hour ‘I told you so,’ as he does minutes after every terror attack in Europe, precisely to immediately politicize them,” New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman said in “If Only Stephen Paddock were Muslim.”
Second, no one is trying to dishonor or forget about the victims by involving politics. On the contrary, we are acknowledging that these people with full lives, friends and family, did not deserve to die. We want to talk about how their deaths could have been prevented, and more so, how we can prevent others from dying at the hands of a gunman in the future.
Talking about gun control in light of this devastating event is not insensitive, nor is it a matter of “politicizing” a tragedy. It is a matter of recognizing that what happened on Sunday could have been prevented if we enforced stronger gun control laws.
People act as if what happened was like a natural disaster. They hymn and haw about how it’s so terrible, how it’s too bad that “there was nothing we could do.” No, there is a lot that could have been done. This was not a hurricane. This was a massacre. 58 people died at the hands of one person whose actions were carried out through legally obtained weapons. The law allowed this to happen.
There is no reason for any common citizen to own one assault rifle, let alone 47 guns varying in size and power. The fact that Paddock’s purchase of 33 guns within the past year raised no eyebrows whatsoever is a testament to how much work must be done to restrict the excessive purchase of guns in this country. The U.S. accounts for 4.4 percent of the world’s population, yet it contains 46% of the world’s guns. According to “Guns in America: The impact of having more guns in society,” research shows that the more accessible guns are, the higher the rates of gun related death and crime. What person with no intention to incite harm needs nearly 50 guns in their arsenal?
The reality is that as the amount of mass shootings in this country has increased, gun control laws have loosened. This is why the U.S., by far, has a bigger problem with gun violence than any other country in the world. This why these mass shootings have become commonplace, and the phrase “deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history” has been used three times about three separate massacres over the past ten years. This is why innocent Americans are dying everyday as a result of gun violence.
Time and time again, research conducted from various sources over a number of years has proven how effective gun control laws can be in reducing the death toll associated with gun violence. Claims that enforcing gun control would not reduce gun violence as people would still obtain guns through illegal means has been debunked, and multiple examples of strict gun laws across the globe have shown that gun control is extremely effective. There is an overwhelming amount of evidence that proves that gun control works.
Enacting and enforcing gun control laws are not a violation of our second amendment. After all, the Constitution is a living document that was designed so that it could be changed and improved by the American people. The implementation of these laws would not ban guns altogether, but instead ensure that they are not being misused by people who are unfit to acquire them. In the process, just imagine how many American lives could be saved.
Gun control is not merely a liberal agenda; it is in the interest of the safety and national security of all Americans. If we continue to ignore the impacts of gun violence in the U.S. by refusing to enforce gun control, the endless cycle of innocent lives taken in cruel and senseless acts will only continue.
This is why we must speak out about gun control immediately after mass shootings occur. If we don’t talk about gun control now, then when? We must speak now, or the thousands of victims of gun violence killed in the past, present and future will forever hold their peace. Aside from increasing access to mental health services in this country, gun control is the only way to create a significant change in the rate of gun violence in the U.S. We must act now, before we lose any more lives at the pull of the trigger.
I would like to debunk Ms. Thomad’s assertions. Gun Control does not work. PERIOD. Places like Chicago and the State of Maryland of some of the strictest gun control measures in the Country. Ms. Thomad would have you believe that the strict gun control in places like Chicago and the State of Maryland would be effective and the homicide rate would be nonexistent. Alas, what Ms. Thomad, the author of the above article, fails to realize, is that Chicago and the State of Maryland has one of the highest rates of homicide per capita in the Country. That information can be found on the FBI’s website for homicide statistics.
Gun Control was not and will not be first thing that was banned. Prohibition, which the 18th Amendment of the Constitution which banned alcohol, was in effect between 1920 to 1933, which was finally repealed with the 21st Amendment. Prohibition largely led to the creation of current idea of black market contraband, gave rise to the mafia (and current gangs), and created a Constitution Amendment that was largely unenforceable. Even with the creation of the FBI did little to stop the black market bootlegging. In a matter of fact, the banning of alcohol gave wave to government corruption, where law enforcement and government officials took bribes and kickbacks to not enforce and impossibly unenforceable law.
When you call for gun control, you do so based on emotion and not any coherent form of logical thinking. If one is upset about the violence that firearms prohibit, then it would make sense if that same individual would be upset about abortion, which kills countless numbers of unborn babies. But yet abortion is perfectly legal in this country.
Firearms are tools. And what the Progressive Left and Ms. Thomad’s views is not to call for “common sense” gun control, but to ban guns altogether. That is the ultimate goal of gun control advocates. Because it would not stop with background checks, magazine capacity restrictions, rifle accessories (like bump stocks), and forms of gun control. What the Progressive Left wants is total gun confiscation and only the Law Enforcement and Military have access to weapons. It puzzles me, boggles my mind really, that the Progressive Left only wants Law Enforcement and Military to have weapons, but they are the ones protesting against Police brutality and Police shootings…but I digress.
The War on Drugs was another failure that US government instigated. Recreational use of Marijuana has made criminals of countless American citizens. The trafficking of Marijuana and Cocaine has given rise to criminal cartels from Mexico, Central America, and South America. It created a burgeoning black market of illegal narcotics on US Streets. Now what would have to do with gun control? If you ban guns (OK, regulate firearms, I’ll entertain your misguided argument), then it would create a black market for outlawed gun accessories. Fire accessories would be bootlegged into this country much like alcohol in the past and narcotics today.
If you are make a law against something, please be honest. Please add in the other factors associated in making more laws and its consequences attached to breaking said laws. If Ms. Thomad is going to call for more laws regarding gun control, then in the following sentence Ms. Thomad better make a convincing case to build more prisons, make more young men (mostly minorities) into criminals with criminal records, and to make the government even more overreaching in enforcing laws. There has to be a caveat to build more prisons and to make more Americans vulnerable to breaking the law and having felony records. If you are going to call for more gun control, then you should in the same breath advocate building more prisons and creating more criminals. It is the elephant in the room but that is essentially the result.
We do not need more laws, more prisons, and to create more criminals. What we need is a better way to enforce the laws on the books and go after the most dangerous criminals out their. It is unfortunate that mass shootings and the mass shooting in Las Vegas is a tragedy that is beyond comprehension. But if you want to have a meaningful debate about guns, there is none. Go after criminals and leave law-abiding citizens alone. There are Millions of gun owners with millions more guns and ammo in possession of private citizens. Trust me, there would be a much bigger problem if only isolated mass shootings pop up now and then. Common sense gun control would only be useful in learning how to manage recoil. Instead of banning guns or restricting them, let’s talk about proper firearms safe handling and training. Instead of banning something based on emotion, let’s talk about common sense gun training instead gun control that does not make any sense whatsoever. That is a conversation I’ll be willing to have.