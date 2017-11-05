NASA and AIA to host Native American Heritage Month

The UNLV Native American Student Association (NASA) and the American Indian Alliance (AIA) are hosting a series of events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, meant to explore and expose people to Native American culture.

The 26th Annual Southern Paiute Veterans Pow-Wow, organized by the Southern Paiute Veterans Association, happened over the course of two days on November 4th and 5th at the Moapa Valley Plaza.

In relation to the University community, NASA is sponsoring and holding the Native American Student Association Potluck on November 16th at 6:00pm at The Intersection.

Also happening is the showing of the Kenneth and John Little film “More Than a Word: More Than Mascots, More Than Stereotypes,” on November 30th at 6:30pm. The film explores Washington’s football team’s use of the word “redskins”. The film is being screened in FDH 109 by both NASA and AIA.