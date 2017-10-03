Nearly 50k sign petition to cancel Bill O’Reilly show at Ceasars

A petition to cancel Bill O’Reilly’s Dec. 15 show at the Colosseum at Ceasars Palace has gained nearly 50,000 signatures as of Tuesday.

A disgraced and former Fox News host, O’Reilly wrote a blog post Monday on the massacre that occurred at the Route 91 festival.

In the blog, O’Reilly calls Stephen Paddock — the 64-year-old terrorist who opened fire on a crowd of over 22,000 Sunday night — a murderer, a psychopath and a loon, but it’s his other comments that now have him in deep water with an organization called Care2, which has a website dedicated to collecting petitions.

“This is the price of freedom,” O’Reilly wrote in reference to the shooting. “Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are.”

That line above is the new target of the petition originally created in April. The petition first began as a move to cancel all of O’Reilly’s shows on his “The Spin Stops Here” tour, Julie Mastrine, a spokeswoman for Care2 told the Free Press.

Now, Care2 is targeting O’Reilly for his comment in the wake of the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

“He should not be welcome in Las Vegas after his disrespectful and callous comments,” the petition’s page reads.

O’Reilly is scheduled to stop in Las Vegas, then in Anaheim, California Dec. 16 to wrap up his tour. This year, he’s already been to New York, Maryland and Florida, according to the petition website.

Mastrine said that none of his shows has been cancelled as a result of the petition, but there were protests organized for O’Reilly’s New York visit. She said there are none currently planned for Las Vegas, though Care2 would be open to the idea if a local organization is willing to lead the effort.

Mastrine told the Free Press that Care2 would need to contact the Coliseum to see who would have the authority to shut the show down if they proceeded with their attempt to get it canceled.

Care2 targeted O’Reilly with another petition earlier this year that asked sponsors to pull their advertisements from his show after allegations against O’Reilly for sexual assault came to light.

The New York Times reported in April that O’Reilly and Fox paid over $13 million to five women that alleged O’Reilly sexually assaulted them. Fox fired the former “O’Reilly Factor” host just weeks later.

Tickets are still available for both of O’Reilly’s shows here.