Neon Museum to offer mini graduation photo shoots for seniors

The Neon Museum will be offering graduation photo shoots later this month in their North Gallery.

The offer is open to graduating high school and college students and their families. Graduates may book a 15-minute photo shoot for Sunday, April 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m for $150. The price includes the photographer’s rate and up to five select digital images.

Mini sessions must be booked and prepaid in advance. Space is limited and up to 10 people can attend the photo shoot. Reservations can be made by emailing info@neonmuseum.org, and those interested should mention “Mini Graduation Shoot” in the email.

Denise Hernandez

