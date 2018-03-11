Neon Reverb: the faces of Las Vegas’ bands and artists

The Neon Reverb festival shines its spotlight on some of Las Vegas’ most talented local bands and nationally-acclaimed artists at several bars on Fremont.

At Neon Reverb, there is a band for everyone’s taste. The lineup ranged from indie rock to hip-hop to hardcore. Dozens of bands and groups, such as The Plastic Brains, La Luz and Rabbit Hole got the chance to step on stage.

The local Latin-psychedelic band, Kurumpaw, captivated the audience by opening on the second day with their hit “Desert Daze.” Standing in the crowd, one could feel the vibrations within their heart as the seven-man band smoothly blended Latin lyrics with the rhythm of a guitar.

“A lot of our inspiration comes from ‘60s and ‘70s rock, but also a lot of alternative or 2000’s Spanish rock,” said Mikelo Flores, Kurumpaw’s lead guitarist. “We like listening to a lot of upcoming bands that sort of break that time barrier where they can melt all that old-school music and make it modern in some way.”

The recipe of mixing the different eras of music was exactly what Kurumpaw played at the festival, with songs like “Blanca” and “The Nomad.” They incorporated synthesized beats from a keyboard with the tempo of a simple tamborine.

At the dance floor, the crowds swayed their bodies and enjoyed their drinks while the neon lights flickered at the beat of the sound.

Neon Reverb lights up Downtown Las Vegas each year at Fremont bars with up-and-coming local talent. Unlike larger festivals and concerts, Neon Reverb helps concert-goers take a step back and enjoy the new faces in town.