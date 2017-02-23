Nevada Conservatory Theatre’s ‘Metamorphoses’ splashes onto campus

Epics of gods and men have been told for thousands of years, but a modern-day adaptation of a Greco-Roman antiquity puts a new spin on an ancient story.

The Nevada Conservatory Theatre brought the dazzling cast of legendary characters to life during the debut of “Metamorphoses” at the Alta Ham Fine Arts Building’s Black Box Theatre, last Friday.

“Metamorphoses”—which was directed by UNLV MFA teacher Michael Lugering—was a riveting collection of short plays based on the Roman poet Ovid’s 2,000-year-old epic of the same name.

But while the original “Metamorphoses” consists of 15 tales drawn from both Greek and Roman oral traditions, this version is based off playwright Mary Zimmerman’s more modern adaptation.

The play is presented in 10 vignettes, or scenes, that essentially make up tightly-focused short stories. The play uses Greco-Roman myths as tools for teaching and understanding modern life lessons, like how love is painful and deception doesn’t earn brownie points.

The actors vivified old gods and foolish mortals in a way that made the viewers sympathize with them in their downfalls and overjoyed with their triumphs. They transported the crowd by illuminating the stage with exuberance and conviction.

The Nevada Conservatory Theatre’s use of a small pool that made up part of the stage was the most interesting. It never felt forced, and in fact it’s hard to imagine the play without all the splashing, trickling and dripping to add so much impact to the stories.

The play itself was captivating, but strange sometimes. For instance, the desire to keep these stories relevant to the modern day brought about some costume choices which were almost disruptive to the audience’s immersion.

In the first scene, the cast went from a “Circle of Life” type of song and danced to a woman in a lab coat reciting “Footnotes” about how the universe began.

The lab coat made another appearance in a scene where the son of Apollo lounged in a large, duck-shaped pool float in his therapist’s office venting about the time he begged for the keys to his dad’s car.

Resulting from the mixed-era costumes and dialogue, all poetic, old-timey speech cut through the veil between the spectators and the show, and appeared cheesy by contrast. When a scene was upbeat, however, a well-executed conversational flow held everyone’s rapt attention.

Laughter was an infectious and inescapable side-effect of “Metamorphoses.” People in the crowd went nuts when the character Myrrha schemed to sleep with her unwitting father night after night.

Chuckles also rippled throughout the stands when the god Vertumnus disguised himself as an old woman to hit on a beautiful wood nymph. Narcissus, the hunter who was obsessed with his own beauty, was given a slightly fresh angle which slayed the audience.

The dialogue in these colorful scenes was casual and playful, sparking laughter at every quip. It was a thing of mythic beauty.

The actors of “Metamorphoses” crafted keen moments in the comedy, but not so much in the tragedy.

A few moments shocked the audience by revealing how adult-themed the scenes could be. Beyond the provocative nature of some stories, the costume designs of certain characters were questionable to say the least.

Sharp gasps popped involuntarily from the crowd as they saw how deliberately kinky spike-and-leather clad characters dressed in the underworld.

That may not have been the wisest choice of costume design, since it could definitely take a viewer out of the story if they weren’t prepared.

Despite its minor shortcomings, “Metamorphoses” is a must-see experience. It was charming and fun, without too much plot.