Students will be able to vote again for the CSUN executive board this Wednesday and Thursday after the CSUN Judicial Council invalidated the original elections last week.

In an email to students last Wednesday, CSUN Student Body President Carlos Fernandez announced that the Judicial Council upheld an injunction placed on the primary elections.

“The injunction and case submission were approved by the Judicial Council in order to ensure that all students on this campus have their democratic rights protected and that they continue to have faith in the CSUN electoral process,” Fernandez wrote in the email.

The decision to invalidate the elections came after CSUN Attorney General Christian Ogata filed a judicial case against the executive board elections, halting the vote count and preventing the elections commission from releasing results.

Even with a new election set to take place this week, the road to this re-vote was littered with complaints, concerns and lingering questions.

How it started

Every CSUN executive board primary lasts two days, usually a Wednesday and Thursday in March. With a record of low voter turnouts (just above 5 percent of the student population every year), CSUN turned to a website called Campus Labs, a survey platform, to streamline the voting process.

CSUN announced that it would send a link to each student’s Rebelmail to vote, and all they needed was an NSHE number. It was simple and should have worked in theory.

But it broke down in practice.

Some students received the email. Others received nothing at all. CSUN set up one polling booth tucked underneath the Student Union staircase.

More votes came in (over 2,500 to be exact), but not all the votes came from students that actually voted.

NSHE numbers

Lee Gilford, a former CSUN senator, said he spoke with two candidates, Taryn Kole and Schyler Brown, on the second day of elections.

Kole and Brown, who are running on different tickets, said that students contacted them, saying that they were unable to vote because their NSHE numbers had already been used.

Christopher Wilson, a UNLV student, said that he entered his NSHE number into the online voting system to vote last week and submitted it. He was taken to a screen that said that his vote had been cast even though he had not filled out a ballot. Wilson told another candidate on a different ticket, Christopher Roys, about the problem.

Wilson was one of two students that came to CSUN Director of Operations Dawn Matusz with complaints regarding the voting process just two hours into the election. Both CSUN Adviser Savannah Baltera and Matusz confirmed that the students could not vote because their NSHE numbers had already been used, Ogata said during a judicial hearing.

Baltera and Matusz confirmed 11 cases of students who could not vote because their NSHE numbers had already been used to cast a ballot. Ogata said that there may be more cases of NSHE numbers being misused, but students had not come forward.

Judicial Hearing

During a 30-minute hearing last Tuesday night, Ogata presented the justices with evidence supporting his claims that the executive board elections had been tampered with.

Ogata submitted several pieces of evidence to the council including email correspondence. The final piece, exhibit D, was a record of every vote cast during the election. Chief Justice Hadrien Saperstein told media that the document was protected by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and that there could be no video recording of the actual document.

The document included students’ names, Rebelmail accounts and NSHE numbers. It also included the vote count for each ticket as well as the number of votes that crossed tickets, otherwise known as the votes that weren’t all on the same ticket. The tickets, however, were randomized and coded with letters so even the justices would not know which candidates had more votes.

Ogata said the previous election results should not be released in order to give every candidate a fair chance in the new election.

During the hearing, Ogata requested that the council release a decision by 8 a.m. on March 15. In addition to recommending that a new election take place, the council also recommended that the voting system be replaced with the old one.

The old system used the Involvement Center in MyUNLV to send the ballots to students. Students that are not registered with the Involvement Center may still vote in person, though CSUN has not confirmed a specific number of polling locations as of press time.

Ogata said that the new voting system was first used in the homecoming elections last fall, though no reports of fraudulent voting appeared at that time.

What now?

During the hearing, CSUN Associate Justice Matthew Nardone questioned whether or not it would be possible to track the IP addresses of the votes to identify a guilty party.

“That’s out of our hands,” Ogata said. “Police services will deal with it at that point. It is not necessary for us to find who is responsible for this.”

But Hobreigh Fischer, the public information officer for UNLV Police Services, wrote in an email that the department is “awaiting action from UNLV General Counsel in this instance.”

The only lawyer listed as UNLV’s General Counsel is Elda Luna Sidhu, who did not respond to inquiries regarding the CSUN elections.

For now, students will just have to speculate what happened to the NSHE numbers. However, accusations have already flown through CSUN and across the student body.

“I’ve heard every single ticket accuse someone at some point,” Gilford said.

In another email, Fernandez said that questions regarding the investigation may be forwarded to UNLV Police Services, though as stated above, the police must wait on the UNLV General Counsel.

Students can vote again from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. Online voting will close at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Blaze Lovell