New food option shakes up UNLV

Just a few months after the arrival of SOHO Sushi Burrito in the Student Union, a new restaurant is already causing a buzz around campus.

Chain diner Steak ‘n Shake served UNLV students for the first time on Jan. 17, opening up in time to feed hungry students returning from winter break.

Although the announcement for its debut was made at the end of the fall 2016 semester, the new establishment was in the works for some time.

Last year, UNLV Dining conducted a survey comprised of 2,000 students, faculty and staff members to get a sense of what the community wanted most on campus.

“After further research, it was decided that Steak ‘n Shake best fit the needs of the students, since it offers burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders,” said Anna Brandenberger, marketing manager of Aramark/UNLV Dining.

The establishment, which is well known for its steakburgers and milkshakes, offers affordable meal prices, like The Original Double Cheese ’N Fries which costs $4.99. They also offer specialty shake flavors such as Nutella, cookie dough and peanut butter cup, which cost $3.99, while the classic shakes cost $3.59.

The public response has been positive, according to Brandenberger.

“Prior to Steak ’n Shake opening, we could feel the excitement building among the student body and now that we are open, the momentum is continuing,” she said.

D’Arrycka Turner, a journalism student and first-time customer, said that the quality of the food lived up to her expectations.

“I loved the fries there even more than In-N-Out,” she said.

However, with other burger options such as In-N-Out Burger, Smashburger and Jack in the Box all within walking distance of campus, Steak ‘n Shake faces competition and is already causing some students to make comparisons.

“I could have gotten two burgers and a drink or fries for the price I paid there [at Steak ’n Shake]. Although I’d still say In-N-Out is in the lead for me, it’s a nice touch to our Student Union,” Turner said.

Additionally, UNLV Dining celebrated the opening by giving students the opportunity to win free food through the Haute Hat Decorating Contest and Shake It Off Contest on social media.

Both contests encouraged students to post photos and videos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @unlvdining. Winners received a free meal and milkshake from Steak ’n Shake.

UNLV Dining will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in the SU at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 in honor of the new restaurant.

As for future dining establishments coming to campus, Brandenburger stated UNLV Dining is always aiming to bring a variety of convenient food options to the community.