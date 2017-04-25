New multicultural center opens in the Student Union

UNLV opened its academic multicultural resource on April 21 on the first floor of the Student Union.

The Intersection is a multicultural resource center that focuses on academics and seeks to improve the retention, progression and graduation of students. It provides students with a starting point for locating academic and social resources to help them navigate campus and graduate.

The multicultural center is located on the first floor of the Student Union and will also serve as a physical space to share ideas and develop a sense of belonging and community.

U.S. Representative Ruben Kihuen attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He is also the 2016 UNLV College of Education Alumnus of the Year.

Denise Hernandez

