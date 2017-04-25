New multicultural center opens in the Student Union
UNLV opened its academic multicultural resource on April 21 on the first floor of the Student Union.
The Intersection is a multicultural resource center that focuses on academics and seeks to improve the retention, progression and graduation of students. It provides students with a starting point for locating academic and social resources to help them navigate campus and graduate.
The multicultural center is located on the first floor of the Student Union and will also serve as a physical space to share ideas and develop a sense of belonging and community.
U.S. Representative Ruben Kihuen attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He is also the 2016 UNLV College of Education Alumnus of the Year.
Related Articles
600 firefighters battle Mount Charleston blaze
The Mt. Charleston fire, dubbed the Carpenter 1 Fire, has been burning for nearly a week and has destroyed over
IN BRIEF: Rebel leader writes in for Reid
Former UNLV President Carol Harter wrote an op-ed voicing her support for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s bid for re-election,
This week: Campus news to look out for 9-05-13
Check back in the next issue on Sept. 9 for more coverage.