The Next 61 Years

As cliche as this saying is, storms do eventually pass. For the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press, the past year has been nothing short of a hurricane. It’s definitely not the only one our publication has faced since we started serving this university at its inception, and it’s very unlikely that more challenges won’t strike in the future.

But that’s for future generations of Free Press staff to weather through—and weather through they will, because if there’s one thing the first 61+ years of our history have taught us, it’s that we don’t go down without a fight.

We didn’t know for certain if we’d even be here to put out this week’s issue because of the severe funding shortfall we faced last semester. Thanks to generous donations from contributors to our GoFundMe campaign and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, as well as our hardworking advertising salesperson, we’ll definitely be around for the foreseeable future.

No matter what name it’s been published under, the Free Press has been known as UNLV’s source of quality, editorially-independent journalism since the founding of the university. Generations of staff members have taken pride in the fact that editorial decisions are ultimately up to students, not UNLV instructors, administrators or other staff. All the content we put out is the result of our hard work, and, although we may make mistakes, we’re proud of what we’ve been putting out.

As long as this publication continues to exist, we promise to continue giving you the journalism you deserve. That being said, the Free Press faces some of the same challenges as the rest of the journalism industry, along with some more unique ones.

We’re well aware that a good number of individuals, particularly UNLV alumni, absolutely do not agree with our decision to change our name. Some may not even believe we’re an honest, propaganda-free newspaper.

You have every right to disagree with our opinions, both on the name change and beyond.

What cannot be denied is this simple fact: Confederate soldiers’ battle cry is known as the “rebel yell.” Look the term up, and you’ll come across plenty of evidence supporting this.

It does not matter if the first editors of The Rebel Yell meant for the name of their new publication to be a homage to the Confederacy or not. The fact remains that the phrase “rebel yell” is linked to the Confederacy, and numerous staff members over the years have believed this to be an inappropriate name for a newspaper serving one of the most diverse student populations in the U.S.

We aren’t doing this because we felt pressured or forced to do so; the staff of the Free Press wants to be on the right side of history and better reflect the students it serves.

As for ensuring all political points of view are treated seriously and avoiding bias, I’m aware that we’ve let our audience down, if not in intent, then in our actions.

Our news and arts & entertainment staff will make more of an effort to cover more issues our readers care about and need to know, as well as include more points of view by interviewing more sources. Our opinion section has always welcomed articles from across the political spectrum and will continue to do so.

If you completely disagree with past articles that have been written, and want to become a columnist for us but worry we won’t accept your application because of a difference in opinion, please don’t hesitate. We would love to read your letters to the editor or have you on our team if you’re a current UNLV student who has a passion for writing.

As for the rest of the publication, it’s past time for us to take a more digital-first attitude to our reporting. Starting this semester, you’ll be able to go on unlvfreepress.com and find new content almost every day, with stories on events and breaking news coming out in a more timely fashion.

Speaking of our website, take a look around at some of the improvements we’ve made. You might like what you see enough to forget that you’re offended by the new URL.