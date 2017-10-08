The Night My Hometown Changed Forever

I had just left Diversity Tattoo Parlor off of Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard with my friend Nick when I noticed two things. First, my Uber had passed me up twice. Second, the entrance to Las Vegas Boulevard was blocked off. Freshly tattooed, I finally got into the car with my arm in its ever-awkward position.

“Reports are coming in of an active shooter at Mandalay Bay,” my friend Nick said. Ironically, with that statement, I felt nothing. The number of mass shootings in the United States has skyrocketed in the last few years, the earliest one I remember was the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Since then, shootings feel almost commonplace to me. I somewhat brushed it off at first, but was still worried, as it was at a major casino at the edge of the Strip, the Mandalay Bay.

More news began to pour in as the incident continued. The Route 91 Harvest Festival had already been identified as the target of the attack, and the Mandalay Bay where the shots were coming from. I got back to my dorm and sat at my desk. Nick and I had tried to download a police scanner app and we tried online as well, but nothing was coming through, presumably because at this point, everybody wanted to listen in on the commotion.

We were getting most of our updates from Twitter, where we both seem to get most of our news. That’s when rumors began to cultivate. Multiple shooters, multiple properties, explosives. All of them made me worry even more; my city was under attack.

Text messages and notifications from social media began to come in, asking if I was okay, as most people knew I lived on campus. My residence hall, the South Complex, is located only two miles away from the scene of the shooting.

For the rest of the night, nothing but ambulance sirens and fast passing cars filled the ambient noise outside. Personally, I had assumed my RA would be knocking on everybody’s doors to hold an emergency floor meeting, which in itself was already a rare occurrence.

Nobody was watching the news on my floor’s common area, and I did not see a single soul come out the two times I had left my room that night. Everybody must have had some sort of fear in them, whether for someone they knew at the festival, or for their city in general. Nothing this massive had happened before. Nick left for home with the US-95 closed and the entire traffic situation a mess. My grandma even called me to warn me about the traffic, but where was I to go at 11:30 p.m. at night, let alone on the night of the worst tragedy this city has ever seen? Though I knew everyone wanted to be safe indoors, even the next day I was still expecting something to happen with the dorms.

I received one email from RHA, a forwarded message about the vigil and processing spaces on campus. I was surprised that I didn’t receive a notification from the Guidebook app, which contains the UNLV Guide to Community Living and sends out periodic updates about power and internet outages. I was unsure about the other floors, but I at least thought my RA would do a floor check and then check in with everyone that was not in for the night, to make sure that they were safe.

When I think of the Strip, I think of some of the best dining, shopping and shows in the world all in one place. Beautiful hotels and casinos, people dressed up as showgirls or famous characters for tips … and now, the largest mass shooting in modern United States history.

We all woke up that morning thinking that day would be a typical Sunday, a good day of work. My friend woke up knowing it was his 19th birthday. My family woke up to enjoy their day off from work. Who knew that our city would be changed forever in just a mere set of hours?

I concluded that the City of Las Vegas and the university were just unprepared for Sunday’s events. The university was already facing criticism for the way it handled the incident, as well as various professors, who still held exams that day. Though we can do nothing but call this a learning experience for them, hopefully in the future — though I hope it will never happen again — we can all handle this in a much better way.