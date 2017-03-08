Rabbi Tzvi Bronchtain wears the traditional garb you would find on a rabbi: a black brimmed hat, a black suit, black slacks, black shoes and a white shirt. He wears these clothes because he chooses to. He doesn’t appear confined in his suit, nor does he appear too hot, even as the sun beams down on the street.

He wears these clothes as an expression of his faith and does so because, above all, he has the freedom to.

If this were Nazi Germany circa 1940 instead of Las Vegas circa 2017, he may not be afforded such freedoms.

And that’s why Bronchtain marches up Harmon Avenue with a crowd of around 120, because in 2017, anti-semitic signs can still be found.

Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi), a fraternity at UNLV, marched with members of the Jewish community against anti-semitism Monday afternoon.

AEPi organized the march after several of its members found swastikas and the phrase, “Kill all Jews” painted on a powerbox behind the Boulevard Mall.

“It’s a time to show that everyone should come together to stop the hate,” Bronchtain said. “Light can dispel the darkness.”

The march began on Renaissance Drive in front of Jewish Nevada, a Jewish community organization that works to build the “community locally, in Israel, and around the world,” according to their website.

Gil Hayon, AEPi president, spoke to the journalists milling about the parking lot with their notepads and cameras. He had a black beard, wore his hair in a bun and held a microphone which he used to give the crowd directions when the march started.

The crowd walked and smiled and laughed. Passersby in cars that honked their horns and waved may have never guessed that the lives of the marchers had just been threatened a week ago by a currently unknown perpetrator.

Any opposition that may have existed remains unknown. No threats or counter protests could be found along the 1.5 mile walk from Renaissance Drive to UNLV’s campus. The only one yelling came from a young boy in an apartment complex.

“Oh my God! What is that?” he yelled.

“It’s just Jews!” a member of the crowd responded.

One marcher speculated that the boy may have mistaken the Star of David that waved on multiple flags for a pentagram. Had the boy been slightly older and seen the swastikas that occasionally appear on discarded newspapers near UNLV, he may have the same expression.

Svastika, in Sanskrit, meant good fortune, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Under Adolf Hitler, it become a symbol of tyranny, leading the Third Reich in its extermination of nearly six million Jews.

“I didn’t think I was going to find any of this here in Las Vegas,” Hayon said. “It’s a big slap in the face.”

In one week, Hayon coordinated with both UNLV and the city to hold the march. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department escorted the marchers, blocking intersections to allow them to pass through freely.

At UNLV’s Pida Plaza, the final destination for the protesters, the stage was literally set for a rally with microphones, lighting and the UNLV logo emblazoned on a lectern. UNLV officials from Student Union Director Jon Tucker to Director of Media Relations Tony Allen joined students as they listened to the guest speakers that took to the stage.

Hayon, between shameless plugs to rush for AEPi, introduced several guest speakers, including Rabbi Yitschak Wyne, who turned the rally into a near religious experience.

“There’s no place for bigotry or racism in our communities at all,” Wyne said as the crowd responded with cheers and claps.

“We have to show that there is no place for evilness to exist in our community.”

Right!

“Such feelings will not be tolerated ever.”

Mmmhhhhmmmm.

“We will also pray.”

Woo.

“Sometimes, we Jews don’t always act the way we should.”

Silence.

“Sometimes, we go around, and Friday night and Saturday is the same as everyone else.”

Silence. Other fraternities joined the crowd, not with signs of Judaism, but with their own fraternity’s greek letters, flags and shirts.

Wyne explained that God sometimes allows bad things to happen to bring people closer together. He closed his speech with a prayer that the crowd repeated word for word in Hebrew.

“No community should stand for hate,” Hayon said. “Regardless that we’re different or have a different religion or come from a different place, [the students] stand with us.”

Earlier in the day as the crowd comprised of students, the young, the old and the various Greek organizations marched, a section of the protesters burst into song.

The song sounded like a kind of rhyme taught to Sunday school children. As the marchers marched and sang, they emphasized and repeated one word: Arachim.

“The Jewish nation lives,” Bronchtain said.