Do you think, that over the course of over 45 years, anyone had stopped to think about Charles Manson’s… human side? Sure, many journalists, writers and normal people have probably thought about it, but there’s simply one problem with that…

There is no human side to Charles Manson.

Charles Manson was a psychopathic, manipulative serial killer who lured impressionable teenagers into committing crimes with him and got off on the fame he accrued through doing so.

Manson later made his living in prison by selling black t-shirts with his picture on them with the words “Charlie Don’t Surf.” According to a 1993 article from The New York Times, Manson received a small royalty (17 cents) off of each shirt sold.

More recently, footage of Manson talking about police brutality, the evils of capitalism and many other touchy (and relevant) subjects surfaced on Facebook and Twitter. Their captions usually go along the lines of “Charles Manson was a genius” and “Charles Manson shows his human side”.

Again, Charles Manson arranged for the brutal murders of innocent people and lured others into a cult to help him by doing the dirty work. There is nothing human, sensitive or altruistic about him. Despite the fact that there are tons of “fans” of his online and around the world, they truly cannot understand Manson’s crimes and what he had done to the innocent and undeserving.

As early as 1967, Manson met Mary Brunner, a librarian from Berkeley, California. She became one of his first recruits for his “family.” Later, in May and into late Summer 1967, Manson recruited more young girls into his cult. Lynette Fromme (nicknamed “Squeaky” by Manson), Patricia Kernwinkel and Susan Atkins would also become members before the ending of Summer 1967.

The Manson family, mostly young women who were acting as servants and accomplices for Manson’s (at first) petty crimes and odd jobs as a composer, continued to work in secrecy until July 1, 1969, when Manson committed his first act of murder.

Before the famous murders of actress Sharon Tate, Manson and his troupe murdered people in drug deals gone wrong. In late July 1969, Manson and his accomplices murdered Gary Hinman, a local music teacher and friend of the Manson family in one of these “burned” drug deals. Bobby Beausoleil, currently serving a life sentence in a state hospital, conspired with the Mansons to kill Hinman.

In August 1969, the murders of Sharon Tate and four others occurred. Though committed by Tex Watson (a central member of the Manson family), he was working under the direction of Manson, being told to “totally destroy everyone in [it], as gruesome as you can.”

The first big breaks in the Manson case did not come until October 1969, when Manson and 26 others were arrested in connection to a string of car thefts in Southern California. Manson is infamously booked under the name “Manson, Charles M., aka Jesus Christ, God.”

Charles Manson was nothing but a psychopathic monster and he will continue to be for all of eternity. He did nothing but manipulate and convince people to commit heinous crimes. He was not a “genius” or “legend.” He was someone who the world will truly be better without.