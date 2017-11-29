North Las Vegas cops enter campus without notifying UNLV officials

North Las Vegas police, mounted on motorcycles, rode through a pedestrian-only section in the Student Union courtyard Tuesday night following a Black Lives Matter (BLM) poetry event.

Video posted on a UNLV chapter of BLM’s Facebook page shows motorcycle police that “swarmed like sharks.” The BLM post accompanying the video called the act an attempt at intimidation.

“They didn’t say anything to us, we didn’t say anything to them. We stared at them while they stared at us. In an attempt to intimidate the coalition of student organizations at UNLV, their presence has made a statement. However, we are not intimidated,” the Facebook post said.

Daniels said they ended the event early, and their leadership was cleaning the courtyard while listening to “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire when the motorcycle police began driving circles through a nearby parking lot. Then, the police entered the courtyard, driving circles and revving their engines, Ashley Hamilton, a BLM member, said.

“We did not feel safe,” Daniels said.

“With all the activism we do, it’s not our first experience dealing with something like this,” Hamilton said.

About 65-70 people attended the poetry event. None of those left outside the SU were hurt during the three minutes police rode their motorcycles in circles through the courtyard, according to Micajah Daniels, a vice president with UNLV BLM said.

UNLV Police Services issued a statement via Twitter earlier today, saying that they were not informed of the North Las Vegas cops’ presence on campus.

“We have spoken to NLVPD regarding protocols that must be followed before coming onto our campus in the future. Additional, public comments are expected from NLVPD later today,” the post read.

UNLV President Len Jessup sent a campus wide letter condemning the police action last night.

“The actions of these officers were unacceptable. Further, we have asked the North Las Vegas Police Department for an explanation and an apology,” Jessup wrote. “We will not tolerate any activity that disrupts the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, or impacts university operations.”

Jessup also stated that the university contacted the City of North Las Vegas as well as their police department, who informed UNLV officials that officers were conducting training exercises in the area.

Daniels said that NLVPD has yet to contact them regarding the incident. Officers from NLVPD were not available to comment as of press time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch the video of North Las Vegas police in the courtyard below.