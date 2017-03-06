NSHE Board of Regents honors former UNLV professor with Distinguished Nevadan award

The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents named former UNLV professor Mary Hausch as one of the recipients for their Distinguished Nevadan award.

The award is given to prominent figures “who have made significant achievements that have contributed to cultural, scientific or social advancement of Nevada,” according to their press release. Hausch is one of four recipients.

Hausch began as a part-time faculty member in the Greenspun School of Communication, now known as the Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, in 1989 until her retirement as an associate professor in June 2016. She taught classes on media ethics, beginning and advanced reporting, interviewing, copy editing, news media survey and newspaper design.

Hausch also served as an adviser to several UNLV student associations such as the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press when it was known as The Rebel Yell, the student chapter of the Society of the Professional Journalists and the student chapter of Kappa Tau Alpha, a journalism honor society.

Prior to teaching, she worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal from 1974 to 1990, starting out as a reporter and eventually becoming the RJ’s assistant city editor, city editor, managing editor and associate editor. After her time with the RJ, she started her own public relations consulting firm.

Hausch was nominated by Regent Trevor Hayes, her former student and an alumnus of The Rebel Yell.

Ariana DeCastro

