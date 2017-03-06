The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents approved the bylaws and operating agreement of the UNLV School of Medicine (UNLVSOM) Faculty Practice Plan— which would allow physicians to teach as faculty members while treating patients in a UNLV run clinic—at a board meeting Friday.

But the Board of Regents focused less on the plan’s funding model (80 to 90 percent of funds generated by the practice will pay for the faculty physician’s salaries) and more on its ability to become profitable as well as its organizational structure.

“I’m confused with the hierarchy,” Regent Cedric Crear said to UNLVSOM Dean Barbara Atkinson. “I would like to have a clear line of demarcation.”

A December 2015 report from NSHE showed that the University of Nevada School of Medicine’s Practice Plan had a negative cash balance of $5.6 million in the first quarter of the 2016 fiscal year. The fiscal woes of UNSOM generated concern in the board regarding the plan’s fiscal feasibility.

“When I think of where the buck stops, it’s [Atkinson] and [UNLV] president [Len] Jessup,” Regent Trevor Hayes said.

But the division of control with the practice plan was not immediately clear to the board, which passed the bylaws and operating agreement following a discussion that lasted over half-an-hour. After the approval, Chairman Rick Trachok requested a 15-minute recess that would allow Atkinson and her team to draw an organizational chart to clarify the board’s confusion on the proposal.

Twenty-five minutes later, Atkinson presented a chart detailing the pecking order of the practice plan from NSHE down to the plan’s CEO.

NSHE will be in direct control of the practice plan through Jessup and will be able to dissolve the plan at any time, according to NSHE Vice Chancellor for legal affairs Nicholas Vaskov.

UNLV Medicine (aka the practice plan) will act as a nonprofit clinic for third and fourth-year medical students from UNLVSOM to practice with a trained physician outside of the classroom. A board of directors will oversee UNLV Medicine. The UNLV President will oversee the directors, according to Susan O’Brien from the Office of General Counsel at UNLV.

Confusion and questions arose from the board regarding UNLVSOM CFO Jim Albertson’s multiple positions. According to UNLV Medicine’s bylaws, Albertson would sit on the board of directors but would not have voting power with his sole position as CFO of UNLVSOM. However, as the CEO of the practice plan, he does get one vote on the board.

Jessup said that as the practice becomes more profitable, it would be able to hire more officers. In the meantime, Albertson will fill both roles for at least the next several years, though he stated that he would be willing to step down from one of them should a new hire arrive.