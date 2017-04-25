NSHE regents extend search for chancellor candidates
The Chancellor Search Committee, created by the Nevada System of Higher Education’s (NSHE) Board of Regents, voted Thursday to extend the current, statewide search for a new university chancellor before considering moving on to a national search should the committee find no viable candidates.
“We make a mistake for this particular position to think that we’ll magically find someone that lives 90 miles beyond our borders,” NSHE Board of Regents Chairman Rick Trachok said. “We have people in the state that have the skills we need to perform this very important job.”
Not all the regents on the ad hoc chancellor search committee would agree with Trachok’s sentiment. The motion to continue with the process and include internal candidates passed with a vote of 3-2 with Regents Trevor Hayes and Allison Stephens casting dissenting votes.
“We have a rare opportunity to consider someone from the outside who may bring in fresh ideas from somewhere else…” Hayes said. “I think it would be selling both the internal candidates in Nevada short and the system short not to have a full competition with the best and brightest that we can find.”
Tom Gallagher, an advisory member to the committee, said that chancellor searches have always ended with finding someone that is a “known commodity who knew what they were dealing with.”
“We have a chance to bring an infusion of ideas and talent from the outside in,” Hayes told the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press. “Why would we pass up that opportunity?”
President searches often look out of state, Hayes said. Prior to coming to Las Vegas, UNLV President Len Jessup worked as a dean at the University of Arizona between 2011 and 2014.
On several occasions, discussions swung to Chancellor John White, who took over the chancellorship temporarily after former chancellor Dan Klaich resigned last year.
Regent Sam Lieberman suggested that the committee approach White to determine his level of commitment to staying as chancellor in the long run.
Trachok said that White is prohibited from accepting the chancellor’s position per his contract. Though, Trachok didn’t actually say White’s name. In fact, no voting regent on the committee did as it would have been a violation of the Nevada Open Meeting law, a law which proved to be a conundrum for the search process and advisory members who were unfamiliar with its functions.
Several regents speculated that the candidates may have dropped out because their names would have been made public if they were reviewed at a public meeting.
James H. McCormick of AGB Search, a consultation firm tasked with pooling candidates for the chancellor position, said that his team will continue to comply with Nevada Open Meeting law in their search.
Trachok sent a memo to the Board of Regents on April 10 which detailed the search process and recommended that it be extended to find a suitable candidate.
In early March, AGB delivered 33 applications to Trachok to review. Trachok, along with NSHE Chief of Staff Dean J. Hould and NSHE General Counsel Nicholas Vaskov, narrowed the field to nine candidates.
Trachok interviewed the candidates on March 27 and 28. One candidate withdrew to accept another position while four more chose to not move forward because of Nevada Open Meeting law, which would have required their names to be listed on an NSHE agenda.
“I am convinced that it is better to proceed in this manner than to bring forward candidates who I am not convinced will be able to successfully serve as the next NSHE Chancellor,” Trachok wrote in the memo.
