An open letter to women who don't need feminism

Following the Women’s March that took place on Jan. 21, millions of people across the globe expressed their support for the mass movement. Naturally, a few individuals’ responses to the protest were less than enthusiastic. Upon reading the posts and articles circling the web, I noticed that all contained the same underlying message: They do not need the Women’s March or the feminist movement.

This is my open letter to those women:

When you hear the word “feminist,” it is usually followed by a groan or eye-rolling. You picture a group of overly dramatic, hyper-sensitive and man-hating women who whine about being oppressed and victimize themselves by claiming to experience issues that you do not believe exist.

I have identified as a feminist for many years, and I can assure you that I, and the vast majority of feminists, do not hate men, nor is it our goal to take them down and assume our position as the dominant gender. Also, I have never burned any of my bras. Those things are expensive.

I feel exhausted by the fact that I even need to reiterate this (especially because I KNOW y’all have listened to Beyonce’s “Flawless” at least once), but it bears repeating: Feminism, by its definition, is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes. (Note: The keyword here is equality. Also, you will be pleasantly surprised to find that nowhere in this definition is there any mention of destroying all men. Shocking, I know).

You may feel as though feminism is an attack on your values or lifestyle (i.e. getting married, having children, being a stay-at-home mom, generally assuming traditional gender roles), but that is not the case. One of the most important facets of feminism is a woman’s right to choose her own path, such as the way she chooses to dress, the career she wants to pursue (if she wants to pursue a career at all), what she does with her own body, and generally, how she chooses to live her life.

Feminists do not strive for all women to completely reject “traditional” roles or values, but instead, want women to feel they have the choice of pursuing whatever lifestyle they want for themselves. They don’t want women to feel pressured or criticized for living any sort of lifestyle, whether it includes marriage and children, a more career-driven path, a combination of both or anything else for that matter.

I will be the first to admit that the feminist movement is nowhere near perfect and has a history of excluding large groups of women, including women of color, transgender woman and women with disabilities. It has nearly always been flawed and remains flawed today, especially in regards to white feminism, or “feminism that focuses on the struggles of well-off white women while failing to address the distinct forms of oppression faced by women of color and women lacking other privileges.”

None of us are perfect.

We are all still learning how to uplift one another, and be aware and inclusive of the struggles of all people, men included. Intersectional Feminism, or the interconnected nature of social categorizations such as race, class and gender, is the juxtaposition to the one-size-fits-all approach of white feminism. It recognizes the individual and unique struggles of various groups of women instead of assuming that all women experience the same hardships.

This type of acceptance and inclusion are the only things that will ensure progress.

Still, you say you don’t need feminism because you feel like you have a voice, you can make your own choices and you definitely don’t feel like a second-class citizen.

That’s great, and I’m happy that you feel this way, but before you completely disregard this movement, have you ever taken a moment to wonder why other women—women whose experiences do not match yours, women who may not have been dealt the advantages you have—do not feel equal?

It is because they are not equal.

But this is the 21st century! Women and men are more equal than ever, right? According to Gina Davis, the writer behind the popular article “I Am A Female And I Am So Over Feminists” that’s circulating around Facebook, “Women have more rights in the United States than anywhere else in the world.”

However, research indicates that the United States ranked 45th place in 2016 on a list of 144 countries in terms of gender gap disparity, according to Global Gender Gap Report. The report ranks the gaps between women and men across four key areas (health, education, economy and politics).

If you are a woman of color, a LGBTQ+ woman, a muslim woman, a poor woman or a disabled woman, you are still looked down on, belittled and discriminated against.

We do not have full rights over our own bodies. Men are still debating over our uteruses, and making choices about our health, taking no consideration into how their decisions affect us or our health care.

Women are still paid less for doing the exact same work as a man in nearly every field of work. In the U.S., there is currently a 20 percent wage gap, according to The American Association of University Women.

Women still face sexual harassment, assault and abuse every single day. We do not feel safe walking alone at night. We are still valued for our appearances over anything else. We are still objectified.

My female friends can gather in a group and discuss instances in which each of them have been followed or harassed by strange men on campus. Twelve-year-old girls are cat-called on their way home from school. Little girls are told that if a boy is mean to them, it means he likes them.

They are taught to be seen and not heard while their male counterparts are encouraged to speak their minds. Misogyny is a learned and ingrained behavior from the moment we are born.

So no, in the 21st century— especially in the U.S.— women are not equal. This may come as a surprise to you, as you believe that women’s oppression exists solely outside of the U.S.

Women in countries like Pakistan, Mali and Yemen are also suffering. Women all over the world are suffering immensely, and my heart breaks for them.

However, that is a completely different conversation. It is diversionary and not helpful to bemoan the suffering of women in other countries as a dismissal of women’s struggles in America.

Women right here in the U.S. are still not receiving the help or resources they need, getting the opportunity to make their own choices or being treated the way they ought to be. Their struggles are valid and deserve to be recognized, not reduced and dismissed by those who don’t understand their circumstances or their pain.

I’m sure you know that there was a time when you, a woman living in the U.S. in 2017, did not have the rights you possess today. Women who came long before you marched and fought for your rights. They were criticized and belittled too, but they are the reason that you do not feel unequal.

We will continue to march for you, and all other women until we not only feel equal, but truly are equal. Maybe now you realize, though, we have a long way to go.

The road ahead is far and long. This adversity will undoubtedly outlive us. If we, as women, embrace solidarity in our stride toward gender equality, maybe—just maybe, we can get there a bit faster. Maybe we can ensure a better life for our daughters and their daughters. Maybe we can minimize the suffering of women all over the world. Maybe we can create a world that works in favor of it’s entire population, instead of just half.