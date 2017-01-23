Our opinion editor responds to a colorful letter to the editor

Perhaps it is due to the fact that I’m uneducated, ignorant, stupid, psychopathic or all of the above, but I am truly unsure of where to begin with addressing this letter to the editor. One thing this full-time freeloader knows for sure, however, is that he’s glad your letter is not any longer than the way it stands.

Any more haphazardly colored nonsense would have fried my little brain completely.

“How can Hillary win the presidential election?”

Given that you wrote this on Dec. 3, she had already lost the election. Unless you were referring to the fact that many people were making appeals to electoral college voters so they would cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton. I think that’s me being generous in trying to make sense of your letter though, given the fact that you switch from present tense ‘can’ to past tense “we sent” a few sentences later.

But I wouldn’t know, given that I’m an uneducated Democratic party supporter. I’ve been doing my best to “please think over!”

Another thing I don’t know is what you’re referring to when you say “the hard working middle class people are not as dumb as you think.” Neither I, nor any of my writers, have opined that middle class voters are dumb.

I would strongly consider using the word “dumb” to describe the daft manner in which you constructed your one sentence, second paragraph. And the rest of your letter, for that matter.

In addition to your two oddly colorful questions, a third inquiry you would have been wise to include would be how to properly craft sentences and how to avoid the plague of arbitrary capitalization.

Different strokes for different folks though. You say the Democratic party was on track to “ruin our nation” before Donald Trump got his grubby little hands on the presidency. I contend that it’s individuals like you who fail to engage in political discourse with fact-substantiated opinions and instead, make denigrating personal critiques on those with whom you don’t agree.

By all means, speak your mind. Please also speak with productivity in mind. You provided us with a letter to the editor and insist we “please think over!” but didn’t provide any food for thought.

Even though I’m a “poor” Democratic party supporter, I shouldn’t be intellectually starved when it comes to discussing my country and the political circumstances we face.

The Pew Research Center reports that “college graduates backed Clinton by a 9-point margin (52 percent to 43 percent).” The New York Times 2016 Exit Poll displays data that communicates a greater amount of support from people with more on their academic resume than Trump supporters. So, in response to your second question, Trump’s voters are not better educated than the typical American.

Based on the data these sources provide, whether or not they make more money than “the typical American” is a pretty flimsy comparison too, given that Clinton and Trump’s numbers of support from Americans in the upper echelons of wealth are within a one point margin of one another in certain cases.

Also, it is not proper to append the closing of your correspondence with a semicolon. A comma will always do the job just fine. I am petty; I am not sorry.

I have to say that, as the opinion editor, and on behalf of the whole staff at the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press, I am glad to see submissions that challenge the standing conditions of the paper’s content in regards to reader opinions.

We will continue to accept submissions from anybody who takes the time to formulate more than just an angry comment or post on our Facebook page. Your time, voice and readership are all appreciated.

Sincerely yours,