IT outages expected later this week

Major IT outages have been planned for April 7-10 as part of the Top Tier Infrastructure and Shared Governance pathway goal.

UNLV will be upgrading campus IT infrastructure and replacing aging fiber connections to buildings as part of the 4-year project.

Twenty-eight campus buildings will experience a network outage from 6 a.m. on April 8 to 12 a.m. on April 9. Frank and Estella Beam Hall (BEH) and all three Wright Hall (WRI) buildings will experience a network outage from 6 a.m. on April 9 to 10 p.m. on April 10.

Services affected by the outages include WebCampus, ACE authentication, computer labs and printing, and some campus phone services.

